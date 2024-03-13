The Big Picture Euphoria stars are gearing up for filming Season 3, with Sydney Sweeney teasing the news on a podcast. No other details have been revealed yet.

Stars of the fan-favorite series have catapulted to superstardom, including Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

The upcoming season will feature the return of familiar faces like Maude Apatow and Eric Dane, promising an exciting and star-studded reunion.

The class is getting back in session soon for Euphoria alums, actor Sydney Sweeney revealed on Happy Sad Confused podcast. The much-delayed third season of the series will start filming soon, however, no further details were revealed. It's been a minute since the second season of the fan-favorite series aired, coupled with the busy schedules of its stars and last year’s historic strikes, the third season has been due for long.

Speaking to podcast hots Josh Horowitz the Immaculate star revealed she’s going straight into Euphoria shoots after her latest movie made its world premiere at SXSW. When probed further about scripts and other details, she coyly passed though she revealed her excitement saying, “it’s like going home. When I go back to it.” Adding the idea of going back to set is “exciting. It’s like family.”

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 will Be Star Studded

The critically acclaimed series has been a fan favorite and is responsible for launching careers of many good actors. While Zendaya was well known for her stint as MJ in MCU’s Spider-Man franchise, the success of her latest feature Dune 2 has further capitulated her stardom across the globe. Then there’s Jacob Elordi, who is coming hot off of the success of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn starring opposite Barry Keoghan, that has made him an internet sensation and king of bathwater. He also played pop icon Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, starring opposite Cailee Spaeny. Both of his performances were critically acclaimed and loved by fans.

Sweeney is also on a roll, making a debut on SNL and her latest feature Immaculate garnered rave reviews at SXSW. She also saw a massive box office run with Anyone But You, where she stars opposite Glenn Powell. The movie became a sensation thanks to TikTok and ended up garnering $212 million globally. Likewise, Hunter Schafer has had a good year with credits in features like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and the upcoming horror flick Cuckoo. So, when the Euphoria cast reunites this season their acting chops and stardom both will be on another level, further intriguing fans for a banging season. The series will also bring back Maude Apatow as Lexi, Eric Dane as Cal, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, Nika King as Leslie, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Algee Smith as Chris, Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Ali, and more.

Euphoria is available on Max, the third season does not have a release date yet. You can check out Sweeney’s comments below. Euphoria is streaming now on Max.

Euphoria A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

