The Big Picture HBO plans to film new episodes of Euphoria later this year, expected to debut in 2025.

The ensemble cast's busy schedules caused delays, but filming may start before year's end.

Euphoria follows complex plot lines involving substance abuse, domestic violence, and teen struggles.

There's been plenty of mystery surrounding the future of Euphoria, the acclaimed HBO teen drama starring Zendaya. But what's to come for the series just got a promising update. According to Deadline, the network is currently planning to film new episodes of Euphoria later this year, with the company aiming for them to debut at some point in 2025. The report came due to how Eric Dane, who portrays Nate Jacob's (Jacob Elordi) father in the show, was recently cast in Countdown, putting into question if he would be available considering how long it takes to film a season of Euphoria.

After the release of the second season of the series, fans had been eager to find out when Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) would return, but the development of the third installment of Euphoria didn't move as swiftly as expected. The ensemble cast of the series got involved in a wide variety of high-profile projects, and with the tragic passing of Angus Cloud, more delays were expected for the story about the students of East Highland High School. If everything goes according to plan, Rue and her friends will be stepping in front of the cameras before the end of the year, setting the stage for the return of the show that allowed Zendaya to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Euphoria follows an ensemble cast, as they live through several complicated plot lines related to substance abuse, domestic violence and the hurdles of growing up as a teenager in an environment dominated by social media. While Rue continues to battle against her drug addiction, the second season of the series saw a major scandal between Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), with both girls wanting to date Nate Jacobs despite their friendship with one another.

A Star-Studded Cast

Close

One of the main factors that will determine the production timeline for the third season of Euphoria will be the availability of its large ensemble cast. This year alone, Sydney Sweeney was seen in Anyone But You and Madame Web, with the performer rapidly becoming a very demanded talent within the industry. At the same time, Zendaya continues to impress with her recurring role as Chani in the Dune franchise, while Jacob Elordi took some time to work on prestigious projects such as Saltburn and Priscilla. As long as HBO can figure out a way to accommodate the students of East Highland High School, it might not be long before Sam Levinson's smash hit returns to television.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.