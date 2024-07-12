The Big Picture Cameras are set to start rolling for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria in January.

The show, tackling heavy topics like drugs and violence, has a star-studded cast and a TV-MA rating.

Delays in filming were caused by strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last summer.

After years of waiting for the next season of Euphoria, the show has received a massive update. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season of the successful HBO teen drama is scheduled to start filming in January of next year. Cameras will start rolling about three years after the release of the second season. While the gap between installments might be longer than viewers would've liked, the fact that a filming date has been set by the network is game-changing for the third season of Euphoria. The strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last summer were some of the causes for the delay.

The report also mentions that the entire main cast of Euphoria is expected to return for the upcoming third season. Stars such as Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney will once again step into the shoes of the roles that helped their fame grow, as the twists and turns of the series developed by Sam Levinson continue to surprise viewers from all over the world. Another major factor to consider for the new episodes of Euphoria will be the time jump. While the show has followed Rue and her friends throughout high school, the third season will catch up with them after a long period of time. It remains to be seen just how long it's been since the events of the second season took place.

Euphoria follows the ensemble cast from East Highland High School. While Rue was trying to fix her relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer), she found herself caught in a complicated situation with a drug dealer. And that wasn't even the hottest gossip of the second season. Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie had been friends for years, but when they both attempted to date Nate Jacobs at the same time, East Highland descended into madness. Details regarding the premise of the third season of Euphoria haven't been disclosed by HBO.

'Euphoria' Is One of HBO's Biggest Shows

There's no denying that Euphoria quickly became one of the most popular television series of the past decade. The second season averaged 16 million viewers across all platforms while it was airing, which turned out to be impressive numbers for the HBO production. The network might be busy with titles such as House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, but the world is very interested in where the drama of Euphoria could go next. With a production schedule set by the studio, audiences are one step closer to finding out what lies ahead for Rue.A release date for the third season of Euphoria hasn't been set by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.