It appears that the only person willing to offer updates about Euphoria Season 3 is Sydney Sweeney. In a profile piece with GQ Magazine, Sweeney revealed that the much anticipated third season of the HBO hit show will begin filming in the next two months. While she didn't reveal the actual start date, the new information is better than "soon." It was revealed that Sam Levinson was writing scripts for the third season and Sweeney promises that the third season will amaze viewers. She declined to go into details about what will be amazing, but fans will find out when the show returns in 2025. The season will be different to its predecessor, something Sweeney thinks will be good for it. “I think that’s good because seasons one and two were so different,” she said.

Sweeney has been on a roll when Euphoria, which launched most of its casts' careers, has been off the air. She is coming off a high of starring in a hit rom-com, Anyone But You, with Glenn Powell. Her next film Immaculate will be in theaters on March 22. She was also hired to play a character in Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson. Euphoria's Cassie is, however, Sweeney's first love and with Season 3 gearing for production, Season 4 is naturally in people's minds. When asked if she thinks there will be a Season 4, she said:

“That one I honestly don’t know. I think that if there’s more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it’s whatever does the story justice.”

The 'Euphoria' Set Will Be Much More Different in Season 3

A lot has happened to the cast in the two years the show has been off the air. First, there will be two cast members missing. Sadly, Angus Cloud (Fez) passed away last year while Barbie Ferreira exited the show. The cast has seen exponential career growth in the last few years. Pre-Euphoria Zendaya was already popular, but with her role in the Dune movies, she has risen to another level. The name Jacob Elordi reminds people of drinking bathwater thanks to his hit Prime Video film Saltburn with Barry Keoghan. Sweeney's latest accomplishments include movies and hosting SNL, something her costar Elordi has also done. Hunter Schafer has been busy in films and fashion, with her latest film Cuckoo in theaters and boasting a role in The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songsbirds and Snakes. Colman Domingo is an Academy Award Nominee for Best Actor after his work in Rustin.

The Euphoria set will be a well of well-recognized talent going into Season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria stream on Max in the US.

