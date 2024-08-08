The Big Picture Despite delays, Euphoria Season 3 is in the works, with Hunter Schafer sharing insights on the future of the show.

Schafer kept her Euphoria audition a secret due to her religious upbringing, adding an interesting twist to her journey.

The Euphoria team aims to honor the losses of co-stars by creating a moving Season 3, showcasing resilience and creativity.

Euphoria Season 3 will begin production early next year, but nothing seems to be going on with development despite news of the main cast’s return circulating last month. Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules on the teen drama show, recently opened up about the upcoming season in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing what exactly is happening with the project. Fans will recall that the series was renewed for a third season in February 2022 but, sadly, could not move forward due to an indefinite postponement; however, it’s now back, two years later, with an uncertain arrival window.

Speaking on the podcast, Schafer admitted about Euphoria Season 3, "You can ask literally all of the cast. The real tea is that a lot has happened." The promising star referred to the unfortunate loss of her co-star Angus Cloud, who passed away at the age of 25 in July 2023, and executive producer Kevin Turen, who died in November of the same year.

Schafer is admittedly not over these tragedies, as she further shared, "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously, I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough." She also believes that even though the demise of Cloud and Turen "threw everyone for a loop," the Euphoria team can still channel the losses into making "a beautiful Season 3 if it is supposed to happen."

Hunter Schafer Kept Her 'Euphoria' Audition From Her Family

Later in the interview, the Cuckoo star revealed that she kept her Euphoria audition a secret at first, especially from her family, considering her religious upbringing. She was also uncertain about going ahead with the audition, as she never believed acting was her “calling” or part of her plan.

Elaborating on her decision regarding her family, Schafer said:

"There’s this whole pastor’s daughter trope. And it gets kind of tough. When I had to tell my parents, ‘In the first episode, I’m having anal sex with a 45-year-old and cutting myself in the arm,’ my first thought is like, okay, they have to tell their congregation that their kid’s going to be on TV, and then their congregation, who are just little old nice white Christian people from the south, are going to watch this TV show and see me getting f—ked. I still do feel bad because that’s something they still have to deal with."

Euphoria Season 3 remains a work in progress. Catch up on past seasons on Max, and stay tuned to Collider for future information about the upcoming installment.

