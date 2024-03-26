The Big Picture Euphoria Season 3 delay due to move away from high school setting into early adulthood, requiring rethreading of narrative.

Cast members' careers booming post-season 2, causing scheduling conflicts for the highly successful show.

Transition to a post-high school setting for Euphoria Season 3 may provide a different feel, potentially easier to film.

Euphoria Season 3 was beginning to look like it might happen in the past few months after nuggets of information would come out that Sam Lenvinson was busy writing, or production would begin in May. However, production was moved indefinitely after it was revealed that Levinson had not finished crafting the story, and actors were released to sign on to other projects. Despite the second season having aired close to two years ago, much progress beyond writing has not been made for various reasons. A revelation by The Wrap tells the reason behind the latest delay―HBO and Levinson are in talks to move the teen drama away from a high school setting into early adulthood, hence the need for Levinson to take more time to rethread the narrative.

The last few years have affected Euphoria uniquely. The first was the pandemic, which saw a delayed season two, and then the double strikes after Season 2. Meanwhile, Levinson had several shows on the air including The Idol, also on HBO, which had him busy working with The Weekend. During that time, Euphoria lost Angus Cloud, and Barbie Ferreira announced she was not returning for a third season. But the biggest thing was that the Euphoria cast's careers blew up, making them even more famous and busier than when their show debuted in 2019. Zendaya went on to star in the multimillion Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies and the Dune franchise, which crossed 1 billion dollars at the box office. Other cast members like Jacob Elordi became legit movie stars with projects like Priscilla and Saltburn; Sydney Sweeney with Madame Web, Anyone But You, and Immaculate―now in theaters. Colman Domingo became an Academy Award-nominated actor. Syncing up the schedules of all these stars seemed like the biggest problem.

What Post-High School Setting Might Mean for 'Euphoria' Season 3

Close

Post-high school Euphoria would look and feel very different. The high school setting allowed interactions between all the characters, giving ample opportunities for storylines to develop and evolve Euphoria is sexually graphic, and the high school setting gave some viewers a queasy belly, but this change will make it easier to film and consume the scenes for some people. There was also no mention of graduation in the Season 2 finale. Euphoria has many allures and the high school setting is one of them, but hopefully not the main one, because some shows set in high school have been known to peak there and struggle in a post-high school setting.

All seasons of Euphoria are available to stream on Max.

Euphoria A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

WATCH ON MAX