Euphoria has been plagued by problems many TV shows cannot fathom. From shocking departures, tragic deaths, and career explosions to multiple controversies, the show has weathered some huge storms. Season 3, which began production this month, is a frankly miracle. But that might be the last miracle, according to HBO's Head of Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi. In an interview with Deadline about HBO's drama slate in the coming months and years, she confirmed that there have been conversations about ending the show in the third season. “We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end,” Orsi said. But whatever happens, Orsi promised a great season for viewers, saying:

“I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative."

'Euphoria' Season 3 Finally Goes Into Production