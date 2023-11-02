The Big Picture HBO announced that Euphoria will be returning for its third season in 2025, following the success of the second season with audiences.

The second season of Euphoria was filled with emotionally-driven and dramatic storylines, including a heartbreaking split between Rue and Jules, love triangles, and substance abuse.

Tragically, the upcoming season will be affected by the loss of Angus Cloud, who played Fez, and the departure of Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat. However, the rest of the young cast is expected to reprise their roles.

After keeping fans waiting, HBO announced this morning (per Variety) that the wait is over and Euphoria is officially on its way back to screens. But don’t get too excited just yet. According to a sizzle reel presented by HBO’s head, Casey Bloys, the third season of the critically acclaimed, Sam Levinson-created series won’t actually arrive until 2025. This keeps it in line with the three-year wait between the first and second season, a production time that was majorly delayed by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the time away that could’ve proven detrimental to the series, the second season performed well with audiences, which points to a similar outcome for Season 3.

Season 2 of Euphoria picked up following a cliffhanger which saw the heartbreaking split up between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). As emotionally driven and dramatic as ever, the second installment saw the teens and adults of the show in sticky situations with plenty of booze, drugs, and love triangles to go around. For Rue, she faced a slippery slope back into the world of substance abuse after discovering that Jules and Elliot (Dominic Fike) had sparked a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) romance comes to the surface, creating a divide between her and Maddy (Alexa Demie). The entire season comes to a head during the final episode when Lexi (Maude Apatow) puts on a play in front of the entire high school that depicts her version of life.

Perhaps most heartbreaking for the upcoming third season is the knowledge that audiences will never get to see how the genuine blossoming relationship between Lexi and Fez (Angus Cloud) will play out. Tragically, Cloud passed away in July at the very young age of 25, leaving a huge gap in the Euphoria family. Viewers will also not hear from Barbie Ferreira, who appeared on the series as Kat, as she left her position in 2022. While no plot details have been released surrounding the third season of the drama, it’s expected that the rest of the young cast will reprise their roles alongside ensemble members including Colman Domingo, Austin Abrams, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, Nika King, and Javon Walton.

HBO’s 2025 Lineup

Today’s been a huge day for big reveals coming from HBO as the sizzle reel revealed that audiences have plenty of content to look forward to in 2025. Along with Euphoria, the third season of Mike White’s award-winning dark comedy drama The White Lotus will also make a triumphant return with It prequel series, Welcome to Derry, arriving around the same time. Other notable mentions include House of the Dragon’s 2024 return and production on Season 2 of The Last of Us set to begin next year.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting updates surrounding Euphoria and the rest of HBO's upcoming slate of content and check out everything we know about the show's return in our handy guide.