It's going to be a long journey between now and when Euphoria returns to television, as Francesca Orsi, the head of drama at HBO, has revealed that the studio is contemplating to release the third season of the hit series in 2025. The announcement came during an interview with Deadline, where the executive talked about the current state of some of the biggest productions from the company. As one of the most popular television series of the last couple of years, expectations for Euphoria are incredibly high, and the team behind the production wants to deliver the best product they can.

Zendaya is set to come back as Rue Bennett, a teenage girl who struggles with her drug addiction while surviving the trials and tribulations of going to high school. The show centers about her life, and how it relates to the lives of those around her, including her friends and her family. When it comes to romance, she spent two seasons falling in love with Jules (Hunter Schafer), a new girl at her school. Rue created emotional an emotional dependence on her partner, creating constant problems between them due to Jules' more aloof personality. Nevertheless, they cared deeply about each other.

Another story from the previous season of Euphoria that kept viewers at the edge of their seats was the love triangle between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). Maddy and Nate had been an item for quite some time, but the unstable nature of their relationship meant they broke up constantly. In the middle of one of those breakups, Nate began to date Cassie, Maddy's best friend. When she eventually found out about their secret. Maddy stopped being friends with Cassie, and constant fights between them took place over the course of the season.

What Will the Third Season of Euphoria Be About?

The plot for the upcoming season is being safely kept under wraps, but the lingering threads from the previous installment might give enough hints as to where the characters are headed. After all, Rue owes a lot of money to a drug dealer that doesn't care about the fact that she's a kid, and Jules did cheat on her with Elliot (Dominik Fike). Tensions will run high whenever Euphoria returns to television, as one of the most engaging teen dramas from recent years continues to give tough battles to its main characters.

