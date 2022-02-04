Good news, Euphoria fans, the glitter-lidded high school HBO drama is returning for a third season. The news comes right in the middle of the second season airing, which has proven to be a ratings juggernaut for the network. The series has garnered both Emmys and the captive attention of every facet of the internet.

In terms of ratings, the second season of Euphoria has been nothing short of dominant. The Season 2 premiere episode was the most-viewed episode of an HBO series ever on streaming service HBO Max. The series currently has an audience of more than 14 million viewers across all platforms. These mammoth ratings are more than double the average audience for the first season of the series, which averaged 6.6 million viewers per episode.

The series has also been polarizing since its premiere. Euphoria follows a group of California high schoolers as they navigate their forming selves through an environment replete with drugs, partying, and the complex world of gender and sexuality. For her part, Zendaya, who plays the series' narrator and protagonist Rue, a high schooler who struggles with sobriety after a near-fatal overdose, has warned her Instagram followers that the series covers dark and potentially triggering subjects. And though the series does not shy away from dark subjects, its bluntness is, after all, what led to its popularity among both audiences and critics.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Eric Dane on 'Redeeming Love,' His Most Difficult Scene to Film, and Why 'Euphoria' Has Been a Dream Role

Francesca Orci, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, had this to say about the series' overwhelming success:

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

The series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Starring in the series alongside Zendaya are Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, and Maude Apatow. The series is executive produced by Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. Euphoria is based on the Israeli series of the same name.

Season 2 premiered on January 9. New episodes air every Sunday at 9 PM ET on HBO. The finale episode of Euphoria Season 2 will air on February 27, with a Season 3 premiere date yet to be announced.

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Dinosaurs Invade the Winter Olympics in New TV Spot The new film roars into theaters on June 10.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email