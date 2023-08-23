The Big Picture Creator Sam Levinson plans to further explore Rue's character in Season 3 of Euphoria, delving into her struggles as an individual with principles in a corrupt world.

The upcoming season is described as a "film noir," indicating a darker tone and potentially more intense storyline.

Zendaya will return as Rue in Season 3.

It's been more than a year since the second season of Euphoria took the world by storm, with millions of people tuning in every Sunday night to find out what would happen next with the students of East Highland. While the third season of the show has seen some delays due to unforeseen circumstances, Sam Levinson still thinks about where he would like to take the characters going forward.

During a recent interview with Elle, the creator of the successful HBO production talked about his plans for Rue's (Zendaya) future, stating that things won't get easier for the protagonist of the story. Levinson explains that, through Rue, he will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” It will certainly be interesting to see just how far the Season 3 will push Rue, as Levinson notes, "[Zendaya] is constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge." The series goes on to describe the upcoming season as a "film noir."

Rue has been through hard times ever since she was introduced when Euphoria premiered in 2019, with her drug addiction damaging the relationship she had with her family and her friends. Even Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), who had been loyal to her since the beginning, was having a hard time finding reasons to support her journey. Eventually, Rue managed to get a little bit better after attending a facility, and by the time the second season began, her life was in a completely different place.

Image via HBO

After going through an emotional roller coaster, it appeared that Rue's relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer) was finally reaching the point of stability she desired, but that wouldn't last for long. When they met Elliot (Dominic Fike) at a party, it was clear that he had intentions of getting involved with the girls. Unfortunately for Rue, Elliot and Jules ended up sharing intimate moments together, complicating the status of everything the two girls had built over the course of two seasons. It remains to be seen how Rue will deal with her love life when the third installment of Euphoria comes to HBO.

A Devastating Loss

While the dual strike organized by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America has been the main reason why the third installment of Euphoria has been delayed, a major tragedy struck the cast and the crew of the show recently. Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in the series, passed away at the young age of 25. Many cast and crew members from the Euphoria team shared their thoughts on social media, mourning the loss of a friend.

There's currently no release date attached to the third season of Euphoria.