Euphoria Season 3 has been in development hell for a while now. The show was last on air over two years ago, and a lot happened during those two years. The biggest problem with the current season is that HBO and creator Sam Levinson cannot get on the same page about the story. Levinson had pitched several directions for the much-anticipated season but hit a wall with the studio. However, some good news from the network signals a positive sign for the show that seems dead. HBO's boss Casey Bloys talked to Deadline about HBO's upcoming programming, and when asked about when Euphoria Season 3 returns, Bloys had something encouraging to share.

"I don’t know the exact date, but I will tell you that we’ve been working with Sam. I’ve been very pleased with the scripts that we’re getting. Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that’s still on track."

It's a great sign that the network is on board with the writer's vision for the season. With production on track to begin filming in January of next year, the show will return soon, possibly at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Why Is 'Euphoria' Season 3 Not Out Yet?

Like many other shows that premiered in the COVID-19 era, Euphoria has had an atypical journey. From delays because of the pandemic to the writers' strike last year, the show has weathered some very huge storms. That's not forgetting that all its cast members have become massive stars in the intermission between seasons. It has led to a misalignment of schedules as they pursue different projects. The good thing is that most, if not all, are on board to return to the show that made them famous.

Sydney Sweeney expressed excitement at the prospect of returning for the season. "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it. I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me," she told People. Tragedies have also rocked the show, with two beloved cast and crew members passing away, and Hunter Schafer previewed some apprehension when they eventually return to set, saying,

"I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3. Obviously, I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough."

Both seasons of Euphoria are streaming on Max. Now that the show's comeback has a timeline, stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Euphoria Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Seasons 3

