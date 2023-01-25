From the get-go, Euphoria's Gia Bennett was meant to remain more on the sidelines as a supportive figure to Rue (Zendaya). Not involved with the high school life of her older sister or her friends, she instead faced trauma at home through her sister's drug addiction and relapse and, despite her young age, was thrust into the duty of looking after Rue in her darkest hours. One thing her actor Storm Reid wants going forward, however, is for Gia to voice her feelings more often. In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Reid explained how her expectations for Gia have changed over time and how she hopes Season 3 marks her growth into an emotionally open and in-touch young person.

Season 2 saw Gia put through the wringer as Rue relapsed. In one of the show's most harrowing moments, Rue lashed out at her own family as they discovered what she was going through, even outright attacking her mother and Gia. Despite everything, the younger Bennett soldiered on, still agreeing to help her sister go back to the hospital for treatment. Gia's kindhearted nature has been put to the test non-stop throughout the show's run ever since she first found her sister overdosing. While the effects of Rue's addiction have been strongly reflected in Gia, Reid hopes these experiences push her to be more open about what she's feeling to those around her in Season 3.

Reid elaborated on how Gia has evolved for her over the course of the series and hopes happier days are to come, saying:

"I don’t think I had really any expectations for her. I knew that she was kind of gonna be in the background not doing as much as her sister is doing, obviously, thank god. She’s a little sister, but I think she depicts somebody who is affected by a family member who is struggling with addiction and mental challenges so beautifully and I’m so glad that I get to play her and that I have gotten to play her and hopefully in Season 3 we get to really see her become a young person that has emotions, that has feelings, that is more vocal about how she is feeling. And then the overarching hope for Euphoria Season 3 would just be more grace, more hope, more levity, more joy, because it’s hard. It’s hard."

Gia and Euphoria Are Still a Ways Off From Returning

Fans will have to keep waiting to see Reid's hopes for Gia come to life for a while longer. Filming on Season 3 of Euphoria was previously slated for early this year. There are hopes that this coming season will be a little lighter than its predecessor which capped off a darker series of episodes with a bleak cliffhanger. For Rue and Gia, however, things could be looking up as the next season will further explore Rue's bumpy journey through sobriety. Sam Levinson can go in just about any direction with Euphoria after Season 2, and hopefully, it includes a few more heartfelt moments between the sisters than full-blown fights.

There's currently no release date for Euphoria Season 3, but Reid can currently be seen in the Searching successor Missing. Her star only continues to rise as she's also part of the cast of the upcoming The Nun 2. Check out Nemiroff's full interview with Reid for Collider Ladies Night below.