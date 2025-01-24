Storm Reid has recently commented on her absence from the third season of Euphoria. The young performer won't be able to reprise her role as Gia Bennett in the new episodes of the acclaimed HBO teenage drama. Scheduling conflicts have been revealed as the cause behind Reid's departure from the show. During a recent interview with TMZ (via Deadline), Storm Reid revealed that another factor that kept her from returning to Euphoria was her education at USC. Plus, the artist has simply been booked and busy. Here's what Storm Reid had to say regarding her absence from the new episodes of Euphoria:

"I’m not (in the third season of Euphoria), but I’m so excited to watch it, I can’t wait. (...) Just being with the whole crew and cast has been such an amazing experience, and I’m forever indebted to the show. I’ll miss them. I’ll miss hanging out with them but it’s going to be a good reason and I can’t wait to watch. (...) Schedules just can’t align sometimes."

Storm Reid appeared in the previous two seasons of Euphoria as Gia Bennett. Rue's (Zendaya) sister had to witness the protagonist's health declining due to her substance addiction. Gia went through a major arc in which she found her own identity and resilience away from her sister's struggles. Besides starring as Gia in two installments of Euphoria, Storm Reid was recently seen as Sister Debra in The Nun II. The sequel set in the Conjuring universe allowed Reid to bring her acting skills to a different genre. Reid also had a brief role in The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport's (Idris Elba) daughter.

Euphoria follows a group of teenagers who study at East Highland High School. Every major character of the series created by Sam Levinson has their own struggle related to substance abuse, self-esteem, violent relationships and identity issues. The romantic relationship between Rue and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) was a major plot line of the show. Other main characters from Euphoria include Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie). Audiences have been eagerly waiting for the return of these students for almost three years at this point.

When Will the Third Season of 'Euphoria' Premiere?

It's been approximately three years since the second season of Euphoria aired on HBO. While a third installment of the series has always been planned, several delays have pushed the production of the new episodes further into the calendar. The strikes organized by the Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA more than a year ago delayed the writing process for the episodes. The tragic passing of Angus Cloud was another factor that put a pause in the development of the third season. And while stars such as Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have been busy with other projects in recent years, the rest of the cast and crew of Euphoria are ready to return to East Highland High School.

A release date for the third season of Euphoria hasn't been set by HBO. You can watch the first two seasons on Max.