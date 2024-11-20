When Euphoria finally returns, viewers will miss one more character following the revelation by Storm Reid that she won't be returning for the third season. The actress told a reporter at a red carpet interview at the Governor's Awards that she won't be back for the anticipated third season. Reid did not explain why she won't return to the series that gave her breakout role but appreciated everything Euphoria had done for her. She talked about departing from the series, saying,

"I'm very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia's not returning for the third season, but I'm' so indebted to the cast and crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria is a really special thing, and I'm so glad that's a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon. I'm forever grateful, forever indebted, and I can't wait to see what Season 3 has in store."

How 'Euphoria' Season 3's Plot Affects Gia

Gia is the younger sister of the protagonist, Rue. She is not part of the core characters followed by the show but, importantly, rounds Rue's world. Reports about the third season say the show will move away from the high school setting as it follows the characters later in their lives. As a result, some characters might not appear in the show or as they normally were, and it is possible that the new setting wrote out Gia or the time jump aged her up. The season is on track to begin filming in January 2025. Series star Zendaya confirmed the changes, saying,

“I do know that the time jump is happening . . . To me, at least, it is [exciting], and it will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids, and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too.”

Apart from Reid, Euphoria Season 3 will also be missing a few stars. Angus Cloud passed away, while Barbie Ferreira exited the series after two seasons. However, other stars like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, and Sydney Sweeney are all set to return when the season begins production in January.

Stay tuned to Collider for further Euphoria updates, and stream the past two seasons on Max in the US.

Euphoria Release Date June 19, 2019 Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Seasons 3

WATCH ON MAX