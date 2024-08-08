The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney opens up about returning to play Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3.

Production delays and setbacks have impacted Euphoria Season 3, leading to a major time jump in the story.

Season 3 production begins in January 2025, with the main cast members all expected to return.

Sydney Sweeney has truly come a long way since she began her acting career as a guest star on several television shows. Now regarded as a highly sought-after actress, complete with an impressive acting portfolio, Sweeney is set to reprise her role in a teen series that has helped launch her career to greater heights. Though she has portrayed the gorgeous and deeply emotional Cassie Howard in Euphoria since its debut in 2019, the Emmy nominee admits that returning to play Cassie three years after the second season aired will be a "new process" for her.

Euphoria Season 3 has experienced a number of production setbacks since its renewal announcement. Of course, with several production delays, it makes sense that the third season will be set several years after the events in Season 2. However, for the Anyone But You and Immaculate actress, it would be a new experience. She told Cosmopolitan:

“I mean, this is my first time doing something like this. We did have a long time between Season 1 and Season 2, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me. I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited—I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life."

Of reuniting with her Euphoria co-stars, Sweeney said in the same interview:

“I’ve always said that it feels like I’m coming home to my family. They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career. We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community."

Who Is Returning for 'Euphoria' Season 3?

Euphoria Season 3 is set to begin production in January 2025. Though we may not be receiving a release date announcement any time soon, the main cast members are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles. Zendaya will be returning as the lead character Rue Bennet, along with her on-screen sister Storm Reid, who plays Rue's younger sister, Gia Bennett. Hunter Schafer will also return as Jules Vaughn, alongside Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, and more. Sadly, the third season will be missing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, as Angus Cloud regrettably passed away in 2023 at the age of 25.

Other details about the third season remain under wraps. The first two seasons of Euphoria are available to stream on Max.

Euphoria A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence. Release Date June 19, 2019 Creator Sam Levinson Cast Maude Apatow , Eric Dane , Nika Williams , Sydney Sweeney Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

