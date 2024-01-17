The Big Picture Euphoria is a teen drama series that explores complex issues like identity, trauma, relationships, and addiction among high school students.

The show is known for its raw and graphic portrayal of drug addiction, mental health, and sexuality, earning critical acclaim.

Zendaya's Emmy-winning performance and the success of the show have propelled the cast to stardom, with creator Sam Levinson currently writing Season 3.

Euphoria is returning for a third season, and creator Sam Levinson is busy writing as we speak, two years removed from the second season airing on HBO. The success of the show has been a cause — not the only cause, however — of the show's actors becoming household names. And that's something that HBO President Casey Bloys is very conscious of, as he told Variety following a night of glory for the network at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

While Zendaya was already renowned, and has since become a massive star thanks to his roles in blockbusters like the Spider-Man franchise and Dune, Jacob Elordi has exploded lately thanks to his roles in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and the inspiration for one hundred different bathwater-flavoured candles thanks to his part in the year's most viral hit, Saltburn.

And then there's Sydney Sweeney, about to be seen in Sony's Marvel and Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, as well as the star of the year's biggest surprise hit, the romantic comedy Anyone But You, in which she stars alongside Glen Powell. Sweeney also had a standout role in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus.

“Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star. So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He’s in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we’ll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do.”

What is 'Euphoria' About?

Euphoria is a teen drama series that delves into the experiences of a group of high school students as they navigate complex issues like identity, trauma, relationships, and addiction. The show is notable for its candid and often graphic portrayal of these themes. The series revolves around Zendaya's Rue Bennett, who is a teenager struggling with drug addiction. Her story, along with those of her classmates, explores the trials and tribulations of modern adolescence, including challenges related to social media, sexuality, and substance abuse.

Critics have praised the series or its raw and unflinching portrayal of difficult and often taboo subjects such as drug addiction, mental health issues, and sexuality among teenagers, while Zendaya took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue.

Euphoria is currently streaming on Max.