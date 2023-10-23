The Big Picture Euphoria Season 3 faces challenges like production delays, strikes, and cast unavailability that may prevent or delay its continuation.

It’s been a year and a half since Euphoria Season 2, and though the show has been renewed by HBO, production of the third season has faced enough challenges to make us wonder whether it will — or even should — actually go ahead. After premiering in Summer 2019, the series was first hit with obstacles when the coronavirus pandemic delayed its second season until early 2022; this time, however, the wait looks set to be even longer. Hollywood strikes, potential cast unavailability, and controversy surrounding showrunner Sam Levinson have all made the continuation of this show far from smooth sailing.

Strikes Have Led to Production Delays on 'Euphoria' Season 3

On May 2, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) commenced a strike that ended up lasting for 148 days, making it one of the longest strikes in WGA history. Though the WGA recently reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the industrial action brought many productions to a halt for several months — including Euphoria. In late May, just weeks after the strike began, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi revealed that though writing on Season 3 had started, the team did not yet “have countless scripts.” Since it’s not even been a month since the strike ended, and with Levinson being the only episode writer on the show, it’s safe to say that writing on Euphoria still won’t be complete for a while.

There’s also the matter of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Arts (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which has been ongoing since July 14; negotiations between the two sides recently broke down, and so there’s currently no end in sight. Until studios grant actors the fair deal they deserve, shows like Euphoria will not be able to film anything, further postponing their broadcast.

Beyond the strikes, Euphoria has the issue of its cast schedules to worry about. Since the show’s first season, lead actress Zendaya has become one of Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming stars — she’s set for a busy early 2024 with the releases of two major motion pictures, Dune: Part Two and Challengers. Other cast members are also breaking out of the show’s spotlight; Jacob Elordi is capturing audiences' attention in Priscilla and Saltburn, whereas Sydney Sweeney has several upcoming projects, such as Anyone But You and Madame Web. It’s clear this cast is in high demand and has arguably aged out of playing high schoolers in Euphoria. We wouldn’t blame them for wanting to move on and focus on their movie careers, and it’s easy to see how this might pose issues for the show further down the line.

'Euphoria' Cast Criticisms and 'The Idol' Have Soured Sam Levinson’s Reputation

Since Euphoria’s inception, there have been concerns about the show’s mature material, particularly regarding nudity and sexualized scenes involving its teenage characters. This became an even greater point of discourse during Season 2 when several cast members spoke up about the amount of nude content in the script. Most notably, Sweeney revealed that she’d fought back against many of the script’s shirtless scenes that she’d considered to be unnecessary. This came as a bit of a surprise since the final cut of both Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria already featured Sweeney’s character Cassie topless on several occasions. Though Sweeney later defended Levinson, claiming she never felt uncomfortable on the Euphoria set, the question became why Cassie needed to have so many nude scenes in the first place.

New additions to Euphoria Season 2 also shared their own apprehensions about the nudity in the series. Chloe Cherry expressed how she felt awkward shooting a nude scene almost immediately after meeting her scene partner, and that she was originally asked to be fully naked in the scene, which she refused. Minka Kelly discussed how a scene in which high school student Maddy (Alexa Demie) unzips her was intended to have more sexual undertones, and that the dress was written to drop to the floor, leaving her naked. Kelly said that it was changed after she felt uncomfortable exposing herself in such a way on her first day.

Martha Kelly, who played Rue’s drug dealer Laurie, also had a scene altered as she was disturbed by it “approaching this gross pedophilia vibe.” Such statements left viewers alarmed, and after Levinson’s new show, The Idol, premiered at Cannes in 2023, audiences questioned whether there was a pattern of him writing overly sexualized content. The Idol was panned by critics, earning it a 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes; the overall consensus was that it was exploitative, gratuitous, and anti-feminist. Most felt it wasn’t up to HBO’s usual standards or worthy of following up the network’s previous Sunday night lineup of Succession and Barry — some even ventured to call it “the worst show of the year” or “one of the worst shows of all time,” and it was canceled after its first season. While the backlash might not impact his career, it has surely hurt Levinson’s reputation, and we won’t be surprised if Euphoria Season 3 reignites the controversy stirred up by The Idol.

After Season 2 of 'Euphoria' Took a Dip in Quality, We’ve Seen Enough

Aside from conversations regarding its appropriateness, Season 1 of Euphoria was generally well received. Zendaya brought home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a feat which she repeated for Season 2. Though Season 2 was similarly praised by critics and also garnered the show its first nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, audiences took issue with several storylines, such as Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie’s toxic relationship, the love triangle between Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliott (Dominic Fike), and Kat’s (Barbie Ferreira) character arc that also saw her screentime reduced. A consensus shared by some was that the season was inferior to its first, especially to the special episodes that aired during the 2020 holiday period.

After rumors of clashes on set between Ferreira and Levinson, Ferreira also announced this year that she would not be appearing in the show’s third season. Though she denied a fallout, she did suggest that she was unhappy with the direction of her character and that Levinson struggled with where to take her. This was a disappointing announcement for viewers, who considered Kat to be a standout in Season 1 and were underwhelmed by her Season 2 story.

It’s possible that Season 3 of Euphoria will take also place in college since the Season 2 finale ends in a voiceover in which Rue explains that she stayed sober for the rest of the school year; perhaps we won’t get to see this period and the show will skip ahead. With Cassie, Nate, and Maddy all being high school seniors, the series will likely have to broaden its focus if it wants to keep following their stories. But in all honesty, do we even need a Season 3? By 2025, it’s likely that any remaining hype will be diminished. Season 2 ended on a positive note for protagonist Rue at the very least, and perhaps it's best for the series to go out on a somewhat high before it crashes and burns any further.