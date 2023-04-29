Television cannot get enough of miserable teen girls. We have seen it over and over again, the sad tales of adolescent girls trying to discover where they fit in the world, highlighted in popular television over the last few decades from 2007's Skins all the way to 2019's Euphoria. But why do people love watching teen girls struggle in these ways, and even more so, why is television the main vehicle for these stories?

Growing up as a girl is a challenge within itself. In a patriarchal world with unattainable beauty standards and constant sexualization, the teenage years of a woman's life are a pressure cooker for discovering who they are, how the world perceives them, and then how to live in a world that ultimately functions against them. It is fair to say that this representation of the female experience can be a good thing to a certain extent. For young women, seeing someone going through the same problems as they are on TV can provide awareness and in some cases an avenue for support or steps forward for some people. However, it is also fair to say that the majority of the time, these stories are highly glamorized in lieu of the true distressing and traumatizing experiences of some young girls. This is evident in two of the most popular teen dramas on television.

RELATED: From 'Euphoria' to 'Booksmart': 10 Movies and TV Shows That'll Make Any Gen-Zer Feel Understood

Television Is Obsessed With Miserable Teen Girls

Image via E4

Skins follows the lives of a group of British teens tackling a plethora of challenges. In Gen 1, Cassie Ainsworth (Hannah Murray) is an ethereal teen who deals with an eating disorder. There is an infamous scene where Cassie teaches Sid Jenkins (Mike Bailey) how to not eat by moving food around her plate, piling it on her fork, putting it back on the plate, and repeating all the whilst talking to distract the people around her that she isn't actually eating at all. She is characterized as extremely feminine and quirky, with catchphrases "lovely" and "wow" peppered into her dialogue. Cassie, alongside some of the other female characters in the show, namely Effy Stonem (Kaya Scodelario), have alarmingly become almost like role models for some young women. They sure are miserable, but they look beautiful being miserable. Many women have actually deemed Cassie's storyline as detrimental to their relationship with food whilst consuming the show as teens themselves — so while yes, it is a miserable story, it is undoubtedly romanticized.

Euphoria, which has enthralled the masses for the last few years, tackles an array of issues significant in teen lives including and not limited to drug use, grief, sexualization, abusive relationships, and toxic relationships. Almost every single female character in the show is going through deeply traumatic experiences which we as the viewer watch through beautiful blue and purple shots. The teenagers are physically flawless with full faces of glittery makeup and festival-ready outfits, adorned through a stunning soundtrack that makes an opioid addiction look not so bad after all!

Image via HBO

In all seriousness, this show's very own Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) has become a generally hated character as she starts seeing her best friend Maddy Perez's (Alexa Demie) abusive ex-boyfriend. Cassie has a devastating story as she navigates her sexuality and longing for validation through sexual relationships. It is difficult to watch her life fall apart around her and her friendships break down as she betrays her friend. We hate Cassie for doing that to Maddy, but we also empathize with her because she is a product of an environment that has made her feel only valuable through sexual validation.

To really break this down further, women are sufferers and are told that they have to suffer to be acceptable in society. Think, excruciating beauty appointments, dieting ('Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels'), bleeding once a month every month and having to just get on with it, and most of all, being told to accept the world around us as the way it is. These women on TV suffer in situations that really do happen just as they do in our own lives, but they look good doing it. Especially in shows like Skins and Euphoria, these lives are glamorized by beautiful actors, and the grunge partying aesthetic — in there lies the attraction to miserable teen girls on TV.

Movies Let Girls Have Fun

Image via A24

After a while, however, we can become exhausted by the constant emotionally draining consumption of sad teen girls. Ingesting that level of depressing media can actually impact our outlook on our own lives. And whilst being a woman comes with many challenges, it isn't all bad! Girlhood sure is tough, but it is also unique and exciting, and this part equally deserves screen time as much as the latter. The female teenage experience in movies is significantly more joyous than it is on television. Films like Lady Bird and Booksmart present an alternative story complete with different priorities that make for a more uplifting story. Maybe, seeing more inspiring and happier tales can encourage a more positive outlook in the viewer's own lives.

Lady Bird, starring Sairose Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, follows our protagonist Lady Bird and her relationship with her mother as she is journeying through her senior year. In much television, the parents in these teen stories are often forgotten to allow the cast to be independent characters. However, realistically, parents are a significant chunk of the pie in the lives of teenagers. Director Greta Gerwig does an incredible job of portraying Lady Bird's relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) and is able to capture the complexities and details of the mother-daughter dynamic that many of us can relate to. Separate from this, Lady Bird is ultimately a joyous story that encapsulates the excitement of growing up and moving to college. The feeling of finishing high school and having your whole life ahead of you is overwhelming in this story and what is missing from much television.

Booksmart directed by Olivia Wilde is a more comedic approach to this genre that follows the late teenhood of Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) who are finally letting loose after a strict high school career. It is a funny and wholesome film and doesn't take itself too seriously, and has been very well-received. It is an alternative aspect that is fresh and relatable for many — breaking free from the shackles of straight A's and a clean record to grab the teenage experience (the privilege to make bad decisions and be naive) with both hands. It is opposite to the perspectives we have seen time and time again, giving a voice to the life of girls who didn't party and do drugs, instead choosing to studying. Booksmart also focuses on female friendships and how important they can be in someone's life. Female friendships are one of the greatest things about being a woman and the cure for the miserable lives our TV sisters are plagued with.

Why Are Teen Girls Happier In Movies?

Image via United Artists Releasing

Fundamentally, because television runs longer than movies, the characters need more conflict to last the episodes that make up a season. That is the simple answer. What is less simple, is that of course there does exist television that provides happy teen girls and movies with miserable teen girls. Maybe television attracts a more mature or rather a more willing audience that is more receptive to heart-wrenching and sadder stories whereas movies require less commitment to the tragedy of the teen girl.

Whatever the reason is, there is a trend of more joyous stories for teen girls in film at the minute, including the previously mentioned Lady Bird and Booksmart, but also Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, Crush, and The Half Of It — to name a few. It is about time girls get to be happy in media. Hopefully, television will follow suit.