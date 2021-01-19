The trailer for the second Euphoria special episode has arrived and it touts a new release date to boot. This time around, it's Jules' (Hunter Schafer) turn to take the spotlight following the special episode starring her best friend and love interest, Rue (Zendaya). The Zendaya-starring first special episode also premiered early. The special episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," saw Rue and her sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo), grab pancakes on Christmas Eve. During their time together, the pair had a very candid conversation about Rue's drug use, her relapse, and her relationship with Jules which, ahead of Season 2, is in a state of limbo.

Now, it's Jules' turn to tell her side of the story. The episode, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" or "Part 2: Jules" (depending on who you ask), is co-written and executive produced by Schafer and Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson. HBO announced on Tuesday that the new special episode will get an early premiere. "Part 2: Jules" will air on HBO Max on Friday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT before going on to air on Sunday, January 24 at the same time slot on HBO.

Schafer also stars in the episode, of course, and brings us up to speed with Jules after she and Rue tragically part ways at the end of Season 1. The trailer for "Part 2" reveals that Jules is in as much of a spiral as Rue. No on her own, having run away from her father, Rue, and her suburban life, Jules is revisiting the events that unfolded in Season 1 and looking even further into the events which have most profoundly impacted her. It seems she's trying to make sense of her feelings about everything and, most importantly, Rue.

Image via HBO

The trailer also teases the possibility that "Part 2: Jules" will feature a return to the alt-reality/dream reality where Rue and Jules are a couple and living together. This alt-reality also opened Rue's special episode. In that sequence, we saw these two characters in the early 20s (or immediately post-high school), with Jules working in fashion and Rue a supportive partner who, sadly, has relapsed and is hiding her drug use from Jules. The trailer also hints that things will come to a climax for Jules as she reckons with the darker parts of her recent past and personal history. How it will all shake out remains to be seen.

Euphoria's second special episode, "Part 2: Jules" starring Hunter Schafer, premieres early on January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max. "Part 2: Jules" will go on to air on HBO on January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Watch the official trailer for the next Euphoria special episode below and stay tuned for our review of the episode after it airs.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Equalizer' Trailer: Queen Latifah Is Out for Justice on CBS She's the one you call when you can’t call 911... or Denzel Washington.