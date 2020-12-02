HBO Max will release the first of two special Euphoria episodes earlier than expected. Filming on Euphoria Season 2 isn't expected to start until early 2021, leaving fans of the Emmy-winning HBO show jonesing for new material. The two special episodes of the Sam Levinson-created series will bridge the narrative gap between Seasons 1 and 2. The trailer for the first special episode featuring Zendaya and Colman Domingo was released earlier in the week, teasing an episode taking place right after the events of the Season 1 finale.

On Wednesday, HBO announced the first special episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always" (and not "Part 1: Rue," as I'd previously reported) starring Zendaya would be released early on HBO Max. Depending on what time zone you're in, the first episode will begin streaming at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, December 4, and at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 3. "Trouble Don't Last Always" will also still air on HBO on Sunday, December 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Details around the plot, cast, and release date for the second special episode have yet to be announced.

Image via HBO

HBO also released a synopsis for "Trouble Don't Last Always," which teases a resolution to Rue's fateful overdose in the Season 1 finale.

"In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the first episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in Season 1."

The first Euphoria special episode will be released early on HBO Max, beginning at 9 p.m. PT on December 3 and 12 a.m. ET on December 4. Later, the first episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO on December 6. For more, find out what's coming to HBO Max and HBO in December.

