Finally, we know when you'll be able to watch the second Euphoria special episode. While production on Season 2 is halted due to COVID-19, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson found a clever way to keep the story going with two special episodes that serve as the connective tissue between those seasons. These two special episodes are sandwiched in between Seasons 1 and 2, and we now know that Part 2 of this special episode run will focus on Jules (Hunter Schafer) — HBO Max announced today that "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob" will air on Sunday, January 24 at 9:00 pm.

The special episode, directed by Levinson, will follow Jules "over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year," per the official announcement. Schafer co-wrote and co-executive produced the episode, marking her on-screen debut in both roles.

The first Euphoria special episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always," saw Rue (Zendaya) and her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) getting pancakes on Christmas Eve. During the pair's time together, they discussed Rue's path to sobriety and her relationship with Jules — Ali fought hard to make the case for Rue to start really committing to sobriety, though she expressed doubts about it as well as doubts about every part of her existence. While the episode helped develop the emotional arc around Rue, it by no means solved any of her issues. And Jules' side of the story, meanwhile, has yet to be told.

"F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob" will air on HBO Sunday, January 24, though we'll have to wait and see if, like Part 1, Part 2 will premiere early on HBO Max. You can watch the first Euphoria special episode on HBO Max now, not to mention the entire Emmy-winning first season.

Get even more HBO Max updates here, and read Gregory Lawrence's thoughts on Part 1 here. The official poster is below.

Image via HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

The 19 Best Classic Movies on Movies Anywhere for a Nostalgic Throwback The best of the best.