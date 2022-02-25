Euphoria is an emotional somersault of pure, raw storytelling that invokes the modern challenges of millennial teens. The show has been lauded by fans for its honesty, and it has received widespread critical acclaim. Euphoria has been nominated for numerous Emmys and won three including Best Leading Actress for Zendaya’s performance as Rue. It’s an ensemble story following the lives of multiple characters, and the show juggles between these characters and never loses sight of any character’s story.

Euphoria feels like a highwire act that’s dependent on the quality of the writing, direction, and performances, and never takes a step out of place. One of the more remarkable aspects of the show is that, even when something totally surreal is happening on screen, it always feels real, like Rue (Zendaya) walking on the ceiling, or being elevated by a crowd of choreographed street dancers, or the show’s distinctive use of voice-over. Fans of this type of dramatic storytelling who really dig the atmosphere and style can find a similar vibe in Magnolia and Boogie Nights, which are some of the closest examples in style to Euphoria.The show’s creator and frequent writer/director Sam Levinson has regularly cited these films (which were both directed by Paul Thomas Anderson) as specific influences on the approach to characters and the use of camera movement.

RELATED: 15 Gritty Teen Series like 'Euphoria' to Watch Next

Image via New Line Cinema

Both Magnolia and Boogie Nights are sprawling ensemble films that respectively follow the dynamic and chaotic lives of numerous characters. Both films are literally in the DNA of the show, and are in a way textbook examples for the philosophy of Levinson’s character-driven approach to filmmaking. The influence of Anderson’s films can be clearly felt. These films are masterclasses in ensemble filmmaking and never lose focus of each character’s story, and likewise neither does Euphoria. Needless to say, this creates a sense of the influence of Anderson’s films which permeates throughout Euphoria's storytelling, but why is this the case?

Ensemble stories tend to be less focused and intense than single-character stories because multiple stories are naturally more condensed. Magnolia and Boogie Nights are examples of films that defy this logic, and feel just as intense and emotionally charged as a single-character drama. In Magnolia, the struggle of a lonely divorced cop to find love, a man dying of cancer searching for forgiveness, a misogynistic sex guru, an abused daughter, a wife overwhelmed with guilt, and a former child star looking for love, are all intertwined with equal dramatic power. The reason this works so effectively is that Anderson’s approach ensures each sub-story is connected and part of one single story with a single theme.

Euphoria works because it does the exact same thing and benefits from the use of a single theme. The core theme in Euphoria is “the struggle to overcome the sins of our parents,” which is actually identical to the theme of Magnolia. Like Magnolia and Boogie Nights, each character in Euphoria has a conflict of equal dramatic importance, which relates to the above theme. As the dramatic tension builds equally, sub-stories crossover and impact one another. For example, Rue’s struggle with addiction is of similar importance to Jules’s struggle with forgiving her mother, or Nate’s struggle with relationships after discovering his father’s secret, or Kat’s identity crises as she becomes a porn star. This is the same for every principal character in Season 1 of Euphoria.

Another key similarity between Euphoria and Boogie Nights is how the stories introduce characters. In Boogie Nights, high-school dropout Eddie (Mark Wahlberg), on a quest for stardom in '70s Los Angeles, runs away from home and becomes a porn star. But he discovers that fame comes at a cost. Eddie’s quest introduces us to several characters whose various desires and ambitions are negatively impacted by pornography. Like Eddie in Boogie Nights, Euphoria’s Rue introduces viewers to the different characters, but through means of a semi-objective voice-over. This introductory character gives the story a unifying framework that helps weave the sub-stories together into one clear overarching story. Boogie Nights also explores the issue of teen addiction to sex and drugs, particularly in relation to Eddie, and Amber (Julianne Moore).

Image via New Line Cinema

Euphoria and Magnolia mirror each other in how they can both integrate moments which are visually surreal but are totally grounded in a clear emotional reality. For example in Magnolia, all the characters sing the same song as if by chance, and at the climax of the film frogs rain from the sky like an act of god. But in the emotional reality of the film, this event provides a catharsis that is real.

The parallels between Euphoria and Magnolia are most apparent in Season 1 in the episode “Shook Ones Part II”. Euphoria’s use of narrative and cinematography owes a stylistic debt to Magnolia. The epic long takes, whip pans, and close-ups, mixed in with the dramatic ups and downs between stories recall scenes straight out of Magnolia, like the child genius going to the game show, or Frank TJ Mackey (Tom Cruise) giving an evasive interview with a reporter.

Euphoria isn’t ripping off Magnolia, but rather it openly draws inspiration from what it did and uses it to shape its own narrative path, and forms its own rules. Likewise, both Magnolia and Boogie Nights are openly influenced from the likes of director Robert Altman’s acclaimed films Nashville and Shortcuts. Euphoria, like so many of these other great stories, serves its characters loyally and with unflinching honesty. The creative risks of the show are born out of a clearly defined narrative reality and this really pays off in bringing something challenging and engaging to modern audiences.

Ultimately the show strikes a nerve with modern audiences for its graphic and unfiltered portrayal of Generations Z. Euphoria brings the complexities of millennial teens to life in a visceral cathartic way, and illustrates the struggle for spiritual salvation in a world of smartphones, gender dysphoria, social media, and porn. These are the blood-soaked battlefields of a generation who have to navigate through so much information and misinformation, to find any real meaning. The overwhelming, hyper-stylized atmosphere and raw intensity of Euphoria have clear dramatic and stylistic parallels to Magnolia and Boogie Nights. But the parallels run far deeper than that, it’s in the approach to the characters, and the love and equality with which each sub story is brought to life. Euphoria is bursting at the seams with pure love for its characters and every one of their stories. Any eager fans out there who want to explore the roots of the show, or have a longing for more crazy ensemble narratives with explosive intensity and a similar style to Euphoria, Magnolia and Boogie Nights are a great place to start.

6 Most Surprising Euphoria Fan Theories You can't say 'Euphoria' doesn't keep you on your toes.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email