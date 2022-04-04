Another wild ride with the ensemble of Euphoria has come to an end. Eighteen episodes altogether, creator Sam Levinson has put together a show well-known for its controversies. D.A.R.E believed it glorified drug addiction with the storyline for Rue (Zendaya). The full-frontal nudity for both male and female characters was another issue. In being the solo writer, how could Levinson truly relate to the younger cast, their struggles and conflicts? It hasn’t stopped fans from watching and giving HBO Max huge success. Through the talent of its actors, both young and veteran, the series is anything but dull. And thanks to an Instagram post of praise, filmmaker Xavier Dolan is a known fan of the series.

In the post, Dolan pinpointed what drew him in.“What most resonated with me is everyone's struggles, and the violence they either suppress, or succumb to, in order to surmount them.” he said. “ At such a young age, to see this youth aching for freedom and love, and survival in spite of the lack of love, or really just ‘bad love’, was shattering.” One aspect of the criticism directed onto Levinson’s show, has involved the creator’s age and distance from the material. That’s the complete opposite with Dolan’s directorial debut. Although he has gone on to form a filmography that has gone back to recurring themes or tried something new, the very first film he created was a unique endeavor with its authenticity.

Dolan wrote the script, directed and starred in the project before he turned 20. I Killed My Mother (2009) is a raw, emotional directorial debut, considered autobiographical. The simple premise involves young teen Hubert, played by Dolan, who is at odds with his mother, Chantale (Anne Dorval). This isn’t a spoiler, no one actually is killed. It’s metaphorical, and it might even be embellished on Hubert’s part. As in Euphoria, the simple premise in I Killed My Mother is elevated by the performances. In both, teen angst inevitably leads to complicated relationships with their mothers. Like in life, messiness is expected.

Hubert has become more comfortable talking to his mother by recording messages on a camera rather than communicating directly to her. He wishes to not be her son, because that way he could appreciate her more. Later on, Hubert turns violent during a shouting match, which happens frequently when they're together long enough. He grabs Chantale’s wrists and screams in her face. His regret comes quick, but Hubert succeeded in scaring his mother. From this, it might be believed they have no bond at all. But they do share love for one another, even if Hubert is oblivious to it.

Upon hearing her son has run away from a boarding school, Chantale unleashes her anger over the phone to the principal. Hubert starts to recognize his mother’s feelings when his boyfriend, Antonin (François Arnaud), openly calls him selfish. It helps that Antonin brings a different point of view. Antonin has a much better relationship with his own single mother, where they laugh in place of the frustrations between Hubert and Chantale. As a character, Chantale is a bit odd, with an outlandish fashion sense, if not an outright horrible one. During her rant to the boarding school principal, she wears a pink sweater with rows of black tassels. But she doesn’t fall into a flat caricature. Being a single mom isn’t easy. She wants the best for Hubert, as frustrating as it can be to show it or express it. This becomes a great representation for the mothers of Euphoria, who deserve a lot of credit.

For Rue, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and eventually Nate (Jacob Elordi), their lack of a father has upended their lives. The mothers, for better or worse, are left on their own. Exhaustion has set in Leslie (Nika King), who has to face the continuous struggle in dealing with Rue’s down spiral with addiction. This has left a gap in her caring and attention to her youngest, Gia (Storm Reid). A daily wine glass will be found in the hands of Suze (Alanna Ubach), mother to Cassie and Lexi. After she separated from her husband, he visited less and less. Despite her functioning alcoholism, it doesn’t define her. For the play Lexi puts on, Suze is among the first in the audience to be absolutely delighted and supportive. Then there is the more complicated relationship between Marsha (Paula Marshall) and her son. Nate and his tall, brutish figure is already intimidating. When put together with his acts of physical assault or a morbid game of Russian roulette, it’s dangerous. Reflecting on a moment when he grabs his ex Maddy (Alexis Demie) to move her away from insulting his mother, Marsha beams at her son’s tactic of “protecting” her. Beyond the performances and relationships, Euphoria and I Killed My Mother adore using style over substance.

In the show’s first episode, everything literally spins as Rue gets high and stumbles down a hall. In Season 2, Rue sees Jules and herself recreated in moments of classic art and romance films. As fun as the role-playing is, there’s special symbolism attached to it. The characters Rue is dressed as (Ghost, Titanic, and Brokeback Mountain), all share doomed fates. As vivid as Rue’s mind is, she doesn’t have much hope in store for herself at this point. In another moment, Cassie is in a room full of flowers, posed within a mirror’s reflection as she falls harder for Nate. Tears stream down her cheeks. All the pink and white flower petals hung around her create a poignant image of distress she's ignoring. Like those teens, Hubert’s mental anguish and fantasies are visualized. When he learns his mother is going to a spa with a friend, Hubert “sees” the two in a ridiculous Carmen Miranda-like getup. Fruit hats and all, they're posed in front of a tropical background with a fan blowing an artificial sea breeze. Another image Hubert conjures up is of Chantale in a nun’s habit, her hands frozen in an infinite prayer with blood dripping from her eyes. She's always on his mind, even if he would say otherwise.

Music is an additional tool both Euphoria and I Killed My Mother use for emotional expression. An energetic French song by Noir Désir plays as Hubert and his boyfriend splatter paint on a wall. Soon, the montage gives way to them kissing until finally, they have sex. The musical group Surface of Atlantic is heard at another time, as woods are seen. It bursts in orange for autumn. In this fantasy, Hubert chases after his mother, the latter in a wedding dress. On the other hand, in Euphoria, when Rue and Jules share space together on a bed and grow closer, the orchestral “Laura’s Theme” from Don’t Look Now hits its crescendo. All the while, the camera rotates around, showing intimate moments they shared in public. Life can truly create grand, cinematic moments.

As much as he might have been inspired by Euphoria, Dolan had created something close to the feelings the HBO series gave him. During one key moment in his filmmaking debut, Chantale drives Hubert to the bus station where he will be sent to the boarding school. He unleashes his anger at her once again. “What would you do if I died today?” he harshly demands, but it’s to a question he doesn’t care to hear a response to. It ends up being Hubert’s final word before departing on the bus. With the space growing between them, Chantale mutters, “I’d die tomorrow.”

In Euphoria and I Killed My Mother, emotions can be ugly and beautiful. Teen angst, fantasies, and parenthood, get mixed together in all different ways, making these two a fascinating companion piece.

