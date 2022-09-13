Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Season 2 of Euphoria dominated pop-culture conversation earlier this year when it hit HBO, with weekly episodes in January. The series even became HBO's second most watched series of all time right behind Game of Thrones. Zendaya also won Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria Season 1 in 2020. At the time she was only the second Black woman to win the award — Viola Davis won for How to Get Away With Murder in 2015 — and now she is the only Black woman to have won the award twice.

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett on Euphoria, a series that she has a hand in at multiple levels, not just as the lead. She is also the youngest woman to be nominated as a producer. In addition to Zendaya, the series stars Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney was also nominated for her work on the series' second season for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but she lost the award to Ozark's Julia Garner.

Image via HBO

The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022, and aired live on NBC and are available for the first time on their streaming platform Peacock.

Check out Zendaya in the trailer for Season 2 of Euphoria down below:

