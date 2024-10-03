Nearly two decades ago, audiences were introduced to the fictional town of Eureka, Oregon in the aptly titled sci-fi series, Eureka. Created by Andrew Cosby and Jaime Paglia, the TV show followed the brainy residents of the titular town who, every week, would stumble upon another scientific breakthrough, oftentimes to the detriment of one or more of the civilians. Cleaning up the mess was the only not super-genius person to be living in Eureka, the town’s sheriff, Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson). The series started off with a bang, initially raking in impressive viewership numbers for its home network of Syfy (then known as Sci-Fi Channel), but around its fourth season, the numbers began to drop, which ultimately led to its cancellation following Season 5.

For years, audiences have wondered how a show that was so popular could go down the tubes so quickly. And today, we finally have an answer, thanks to Eureka alum, Ed Quinn. During the first three seasons, Quinn appeared as one of the brightest minds and the most charismatic charmer in town, Dr. Nathan Stark. Helping a fan out on TikTok, Quinn briefly and smoothly stepped back into the role of Dr. Stark, to shed some light on why Eureka went downhill so fast. Leaning back in his chair (on what appears to be the set of The Oval), Quinn quips, “I left,” with a shrug and an eyebrow raise. Looking at the math, Quinn isn’t completely off as the show practically hemorrhaged viewers from the moment that he left until its swiftly approaching cancellation. For reference, the Season 3 premiere was watched by 2.8 million viewers, with the fourth season dropping to 2.5 million viewers, and the fifth season plummeting drastically to 1.8 million viewers.

Who Else Starred In ‘Eureka’?

Along with Quinn as the suave, intelligent, and dreamy Dr. Nathan Stark and Ferguson as Sheriff Jack Carter, Eureka also featured the talents of Jordan Danger (Higher Power), Salli Richardson (A Low Down Dirty Shame), Joe Morton (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Debrah Farentino (Storm of the Century), Erica Cerra (The 100), Niall Matter (Watchmen) and Tembi Locke (Sliders).

As for Quinn, the actor went on to appear in a multitude of projects, including True Blood, Mistresses, 2 Broke Girls, One Day at a Time, and more. Currently, the actor can be seen in Tyler Perry’s political drama, The Oval, in which he stars as Hunter Franklin, the President of the United States and from where it looks like he responded to the eager TikTok fan.

You can check out Quinn’s TikTok response above.

Eureka Release Date July 18, 2006 Cast Colin Ferguson , Salli Richardson-Whitfield , Joe Morton , Erica Cerra , Jordan Hinson , Niall Matter Main Genre Action Seasons 5

