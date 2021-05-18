Many Americans only came to learn about Europe's biggest competitive event outside of soccer, the Eurovision Song Contest thanks to the Netflix film The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, as the show was hard to access stateside. That's changing this year as Peacock has announced it will exclusively stream the biggest singing competition on its platform this year, and you better hurry up, because the show starts tonight.

For the uninitiated, the Eurovision Song Contest is a yearly singing competition that brings together European countries, as well as Australia and Israel, to show off their catchiest and their weirdest musical acts. Pretty much every song performance in Ferrell's Eurovision is based on an actual past performance on Eurovision, from a heavy-metal band in demonic makeup to a vampire-soprano-god, to a band comprised entirely of Russian grandmas.

It seems, despite having a very popular film centered around Eurovision, Netflix wasn't in the business of streaming the real deal, as Peacock picked up the rights to broadcast this year's competition. Back in 2019 Netflix had announced that it acquired the VOD rights to Eurovision for streaming in the U.S., most likely in order to promote their own Eurovision movie. Once the 2020 edition of the song contest was canceled due to the pandemic, it made sense for the streamer to just forget about the whole thing.

Peacock will stream this year's competition for audiences in the United States which will happen over three days this week, and offer both live and on-demand streaming. But it doesn't end this year, Peacock has announced that it will also stream next year's Eurovision Song Contest live and on-demand exclusively.

This year's Eurovision will its first Semi-Final on Tuesday, 18 May, 2021, 3:00 ET, then the second Semi-Final on Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 3:00 ET, before the grand Final closes up the whole thing for this year this Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 3:00 ET, on Peacock.

