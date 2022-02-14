Reality TV derives the lion's share of its commercial success from format reproduction. Take Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: it did gangbusters in the United Kingdom in the '90s, and bang, it got a syndicated version in the U.S. Take that rule and transpose it to most popular talent shows, quizzes, and dating programmes, and there you have it — the genesis of most-all Saturday night products across the mainstream networks. But not everything is sacred, apparently — not even Eurovision — because American Song Contest is about to exist.

In welcomed news, they've just added Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to the judge's panel. A good handful of judging picks: Dogg is one of America's national treasures, and few pop stars know the intricacies of vocal cords as well as Kelly "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger" Clarkson.

Snoop had as little to say about his new role as you might think, given he tends to be a man of few words. "I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," the rapper said. Clarkson added: "I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

If you feel like the existence of American Song Contest is justified, well, good for you. You'll be glad to know the all-live series will premiere on March 21 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. It'll run for eight weeks on Monday nights, with the Grand Final scheduled for May 9. (They can't even get the format right.) The show will include representatives of all 50 states, the five territories, and Washington D.C.

Here's the official synopsis for American Song Contest, which goes some way in explaining how its existence is justified:

"America’s biggest televised live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon Eurovision Song Contest, organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song. American Song Contest will feature live new music performances – representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital – competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious."

