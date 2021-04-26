Molly Sandén did a killer performance of “Húsavík (My Hometown)” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga last night, during the 2021’s edition of the Academy Awards ceremony. Unfortunately, some viewers missed the live presentation of the Best Original Song nominee as it was part of the Oscars: Into the Spotlight pre-show rather than airing it during the actual ceremony. The good news is that ABC uploaded the live performance to their YouTube channel, so you can see one of the best movie songs of the year in all its Icelandic glory — look at the northern lights! the beautiful scenery! The little sweaters!

“Húsavik (My Hometown)” is the song responsible for giving Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga its only Oscar nomination. The movie follows a duo of Icelandic artists, Lars Erickssong (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Rachel McAdams), representing their country in the popular reality show Eurovision Song Contest.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Eurovision's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters Break Down 'Húsavík' in All Its Icelandic Glory

Even if McAdams is the face of Sigrit, it was Sanden who recorded all the songs for the character, being one of the main responsible for the success of “Húsavík (My Hometown)”. It’s easy to understand, then, why Sanden’s performance of the song, together with a choir of kids from the real-life Icelandic town that names the song, was one of the highlights of last night’s Oscar ceremony.

A beautiful performance during the pre-show is the culmination of arguably the weirdest and most surprising Oscar campaign of the season. When the song "Húsavík" was included in the shortlist for Best Original Song earlier this year, it was the actual town of Húsavík, Iceland that launched an Oscar campaign on their own, independently of Netflix.

“Húsavík (My Hometown)” didn’t get the Academy Awards of Best Original Song, which Judas and the Black Messiah took home for "Fight for You". The nomination itself, though, is already a great achievement, and Sander’s latest interpretation of the song, which you can check below, is proof of the power of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga to the Oscars.

KEEP READING: All the 'Eurovision' Songs Ranked, Because We Are in Double Trouble Tonight

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mare of Easttown' Episode 2 Recap: "An Angry Scared Father" The second episode of the HBO murder drama continues to pull back the curtain on the show's mysteries.

Read Next