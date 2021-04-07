Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga got me through the quarantine. The 2020 Netflix comedy, directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, is a welcomely earnest, emotional, and romantic tale through the real-life Eurovision Song Contest, an annual European tradition where countries compete over the best song of the year. Also, Dan Stevens sings about being a "Lion of Love." 10/10, no notes.

Of the many wonderful songs written for the film, "Húsavík (My Hometown)" stands out as the climactic, show-stopping ballad; the song that completes the arc of the characters and the film while flooding you with raw emotion. And oh yeah, it got nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars!

In celebration of the song and film's Academy Award nomination, I was lucky enough to Zoom with its three songwriters, all of whom have incredible credits in the pop music songwriting and production world: Rickard Göransson (Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth), Fat Max Gsus (The Weeknd, Rita Ora), and Savan Kotecha (Britney Spears, Usher). We talked about their reactions to getting nominated, the personal feelings they brought to the song, which major pop stars got starstruck meeting Will Ferrell, how they mixed Rachel McAdams' singing voice into the tune, how collaborative the entire writing process was, the surrealness of the literal town the song is about campaigning for an Oscar, and the wild number of demo and alternate versions they produced. We also talked a bit about how the performance of the tune in this nontraditional Oscar ceremony might go, and how surreal it is to Zoom with the show's producer Steven Soderbergh.

And, fear not... I asked them about "Jaja Ding Dong," too. Enjoy below!

