The Collider Podcast: Episode 269 – ‘Eurovision’ and ‘Irresistible’

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Irresistible. For Eurovision, we discuss why the film works better than expected, the strength of its songs, Will Ferrell‘s career, and more. We then move into a discussion of Irresistible, why it has engendered such vitriol from some critics, the weakness of its political statements, the legacy of Jon Stewart, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.