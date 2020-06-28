‘Eurovision’ Director David Dobkin on the Songs, Accents, Extended Cuts, and Filming in Iceland

With Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga now streaming on Netflix, I recently landed an extended interview with director David Dobkin and we went deep into the making of the film. During the hour long conversation, Dobkin shared a ton of great behind-the-scenes stories about how the film was made. This includes how the hook for the song “Double Trouble” would have gone to Ariana Grande if they didn’t use it in the film, how they came up with the songs in the movie like “Ya Ya Ding Dong”, the advice Ridley Scott gave him years ago about using music in a film, casting Dan Stevens and the importance of his performance in making the entire film work, why they had a tough time editing due to an abundance of material, reuniting with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams after Wedding Crashers, and so much more. Trust me, if you want to hear how Eurovision was made, you will learn a lot in this interview.

If you haven’t seen the trailers for Eurovision, the film stars Ferrell and McAdams as two aspiring musicians from Iceland who are begrudgingly selected by the country to represent them in the Eurovision Song Contest. Loaded with catchy songs, an incredible performance from Stevens, and tons of past Eurovision winners in surprise cameos during a very fun musical number, Eurovision is a really fun movie that’ll have you smiling as you watch. The film also stars Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou and Jamie Demetriou. Eurovision is co-written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele.

