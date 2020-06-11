Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Are Incredibly Silly in Netflix’s ‘Eurovision’ Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming original comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and it is deeply silly. The film was intended to be released in time for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest—an annual international song competition televised around the world—but unfortunately this year’s Eurovision was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The film stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two aspiring musicians from Iceland who are begrudgingly selected by the country to represent them in the Eurovision Song Contest. Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (McAdams) then make their way to the competition to try and prove their worth, running up against other competitors and a sexy fellow musician played by Dan Stevens.

The basic setup of this film in and of itself is very funny, and indeed Ferrell co-wrote the screenplay alongside Andrew Steele (Casa de mi Padre). And in the director’s chair, Ferrell and McAdams reunite with their Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, who hasn’t directed a film since his 2014 foray into drama with Robert Downey Jr.’s The Judge.

The film feels like it could be a throwback of sorts to the comedies of the late 2000s and early 2010s, where Ferrell basically just tackled any ridiculous premise thrown his way, and I’m most eager to see McAdams let her silly flag fly—she’s proven incredibly adept at comedy in the past (see: Game Night, Mean Girls) and I still don’t think she’s given her due.. But in the wake of the atrocious Holmes & Watson, just because you have funny people involved doesn’t necessarily mean the movie itself is a slam dunk. Here’s hoping Eurovision is more on the level of Talladega Nights.

Check out the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga trailer below. The film premieres on Netflix on June 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Eurovision Song Contest: