The Big Picture Latvia's dull performance defied the odds, but made it to the grand final.

Spain brought a crowd favorite, "Zorra," with room for improvement.

San Marino's visually captivating "11:11" was overpowered by Spain's act.

It's time for Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Semi-Final 2. The final 16 nations presented their songs in hopes of moving into Saturday's grand finals. With France, Italy, and Spain also presenting their entry, marking the first time the Big Five and host nation were included in the semi-finals. With only the televote determining who moves forward, shock waves were seen, but the world was certainly united by music! For the 68th edition of the contest, Sweden had the honors of hosting following their victory by two-time champion Loreen. The event was hosted by Swedish-American actress Malin Åkerman and Swedish Eurovision hosting legend Petra Mede, who opened the night with a pre-recorded parody of Loreen's "Tattoo" performed in tanning beds. With 37 entries this year, the theme of this year's contest is "United by Music", which was the theme the previous year. With more countries performing, the interval acts were much lighter. But what was presented was highly entertaining!

Honoring the tradition of sing-a-long shows in Sweden, one of the interval acts featured Helena Paparizou performing her 2005 entry for Greece, "My Number One," Charlotte Perrelli performing her 1999 entry for Sweden, "Take Me to Your Heaven," and Sertab Erener performing her 2003 entry for Turkey, "Everyway That I Can." Petra Mede took to the stage to perform a musical number titled "We Just Love Eurovision Too Much," honoring Sweden's obsession for the contest. The performance featured cameos by Sarah Dawn Finer as UBE's Lynda Woodruff, and Finland's 2023 entry Käärijä performing his smash hit "Cha Cha Cha." Following the night's results, Malmö Arena were gifted a performance from Sweden's 1984 entry Herrys peforming their winning song "Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley." Eurovsion history was made with 19 performances, but sadly for six nations, their journey ended: Albania, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Malta, and San Marino. How did they truly fair in our rankings? Here is how the 16 competitive nations and France, Italy, and Spain stacked up!

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 An annual international music competition features performers from numerous countries showcasing their musical talents in a vibrant and colorful contest. Each participating country sends a unique act to perform an original song live on a grand stage, competing for the votes of both the public and a professional jury. Release Date May 7, 2024 Cast Petra Mede , Malin Akerman Main Genre Music Seasons 1

19 Latvia

"Hollow" by Dons; Qualified

Image via EBU

Well, the biggest shock of a qualifier came from Latvia. Defying the odds and breaking their 8-year run of not qualifying, Dons will be performing in the grand final. "Hollow" is truly just a boring song. Coming out of the interval, the performance was a downer. Dons has a nice voice, but the entire performance was severely lacking. The ring, which was clearly the trend of the contest, was a cool set piece. And the costume Dons wore with the blue chestpiece was certainly a choice. It's a bit unclear what engaged Europe to this performance, but the televote was the sole decision maker and Dons will be back on Saturday.

18 Spain

"Zorra" by Nebulossa; Big Five

Image via EBU

Spain's entry is a crowd favorite but "Zorra" is not as good as previous year's entries. Namely "SloMo" by Chanel. Alas, Spain kept the party going. Nebulossa is a big act, but lead vocalist Mery Bas seemed a bit uncomfortable on stage. The dancers accompanying the act were quite fit. Now, the song has improved since coming on the Eurovision scene this year, but it feels a bit stuck in time. Spain always has a following, so expect "Zorra" to be a spoiler on finale night.

17 San Marino

"11:11" by Megara; Eliminated

Image via EBU

Make a wish! After not qualifying for their home nation of Spain previously, Megara traveled to San Marino and found great success. In the visual department, "11:11" slayed. The costumes were exceptional. The cartoons were so cool. It is a really fun pop rock song with a nice punk-goth twist. It just sucks for them that they had to perform directly after Spain. It's a unique song, but on a tough night of competition, they were sadly lost in the shuffle.

16 Albania

"Titan" by Besa; Eliminated

Image via EBU

Besa's performance of "Titan" was a good mid-tempo song, but the performance lacked levels and momentum as Besa stood steady behind the microphone in order to deliver a good vocal performance. Besa looked like a goddess with her hooded teal costume. The usage of the hand visuals on the video screens was quite evocative. In any other contest, Albania might have qualified, but it was just not fully realized. Perhaps if the musical drop at the end of the song was introduced sooner, it may have been a completely different story.

15 Armenia

"Jako" by Ladaniva; Qualified

Image via EBU

Throughout the history of Eurovision, many countries have offered entries that leaned into their culture and heritage. And that is what Armenia did this year. The cultural influences through the music, visuals, and production were quite lovely. They had one of the smarter scenic elements with the tiered boxes, allowing the band to have their individual space. The carpet imagery on the stage floor was beautiful and paired well with the performance. It was a very tight race and luckily Ladaniva won out, qualifying for the grand final. Whenever there is an interactive element to a performance, Eurovision voters are keen to support, but in Malmö Arena, the call and response didn't get the love it deserved.

14 Denmark

"Sand" by Saba; Eliminated

Image via EBU

We love representation and Saba represented Denmark as a queer, black woman. Saba's vocals started off a bit weak, but visually, the sand effect that kicked off "Sand" was quite captivating. The biggest issue for Denmark is that they relied heavily on the visual effects that, in comparison, they were not as bold as they could have been. "Sand" is such a powerful song, but it lacked the production support it desperately needed.

Related Best Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Performances From Semi-Finals 1, Ranked The fans have voted for their favorites in the first Semi-Finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

13 Norway

"Ulveham" by Gåte; Qualified

Image via EBU

"Ulveham" is a haunting rock song that really goes there. Gåte provided a pure rock production, but vocally it didn't perform to its full potential. Norway always produces some extraordinary and brazen entries in Eurovision, and when their placement in the running order could have been their hindrance, they prevailed in the end. Norway will likely not perform as high as Alessandra's "Queen of the Kings" did last year, but Norway is always full of surprises!

12 Estonia

"(Nendest) narkootikumide ei tea me (küll) midagi" by 5miinust and Puuluup; Qualified

Image via EBU

Estonia's entry this year was such a wildcard, and thanks to its unique track, they squeaked into the grand final! The song is so out there that it stands out there. Every contest, there is at least one entry that fulfills the dance craze of the season, and the choreography is 5miinust and Puuluup's performance satisfied the craze! The viral dance move propelled Estonia's success in the second semi-final. This song is not perfect, but it sure is unique!

11 Czechia

"Pedestal" by Aiko; Eliminated

Image via EBU

Aiko brought a Paramore influence into her song for Czechia. "Pedestal" is a great track which just so happened to be a big rock moment. Aiko was vocally overpowered by the orchestration, but that is rock and roll ain't it. The video screens coming in and out were a brilliant touch that no other act utilized. Sadly though, the staging was a tad discombobulated. Aiko was on fire, but it just was not enough in this group. Unfortunately for Czechia, following Switzerland's exceptional performance, they were overshadowed.

10 Greece

"Zari" by Marina Satti; Qualified

Image via EBU

There has been quite an evolution in the world of technology since Eurovision first premiered 68 years ago. And Greece's performance utilized the most used technology in the world: social media. It was incredibly chintzy, but it was certainly unique. Marina Satti got a lot of heart reactions to her performance of "Zari." The song has a Greek beat which was accompanied by Greek-influenced choreography. The moment that Marina and her dancers introduced the Sirtaki, the crowd reacted perfectly to it. "Zari" was a brilliant Euro pop girly celebration. Vocally, Marina soars in her falsetto, but did get a bit lost when the heavy dance moments required her to sing and dance. Greece brought a crowd-pleaser. Opa!

9 France

"Mon amour" by Slimane; Big Five

Image via EBU

There is such a purity in Slimane's voice. He sang "Mon amour" like it was a French lullaby. The presentation was very in-line with previous French entries as it featured very simple staging that allowed the artists to shine on their own. It was white on white. Slimane did make an incredibly bold and risky move by stepping away from the microphone and singing out to the crowd. He almost lost it all, but it helped to build up the booming moment at the end of the song.

8 Georgia

"Firefighter" by Nutsa Buzaladze; Qualified

Image via EBU

Former American Idol contestant Nutsa Buzaladze was simply on fire during her performance of "Firefighter." Georgia broke their non-qualifying streak thanks to this extraordinary performance. Nutsa was able to excel brilliantly with her vocals through all the high-octane dancing. "Firefighter" has a brilliant and catchy beat. And it was paired with some gorgeous men in skirts. Nutsa did strain during her belt, but she gave it her all in order to qualify for the grand final. She didn't get robbed, and the fans were thrilled!

7 Israel

"Hurricane" by Eden Golan; Qualified

Image via EBU

Many fans and artists alike had pleaded that, due to Israel's current involvement in the war in Gaza, that they would not be included, but alas, the EBU decided they had permission to be included. With that, it's only fair to discuss the performance as we do with any other entry. Eden Golan offered an insanely strong vocal performance. The choreography was well executed. It's a nice song for sure. It's a song that will appeal to the televoters at home, which it certainly did. Israel's fate will truly be determined by each country's juries. And it all may come down to a geopolitical decision.

6 Malta

"Loop" by Sarah Bonnici; Eliminated

Image via EBU

Sarah Bonnici and Malta kicked off the second night of semi-finals with all the energy you can desire. It was a great opening number. Sarah's voice was a bit thin and breathy, but unique in itself. The dancers were exceptional, and gave viewers around the world a treat when they took their shirts off and amplified the intensity of their dance, especially when they put on their blindfolds. Sarah was shining in her silver outfit, which was quite dynamic when she did some floorography with the well-executed videos. When Sarah nailed holding out her big note before the final chorus, there was some hope Malta could see life in the grand final. Sadly, they were forgotten in the end, which is a disappointment for sure.

5 Italy

"La noia" by Angelina Mango; Big Five

Image via EBU

With excellent visuals paired with a brilliant track, Italy excelled, per usual. Angelina Mango sounded exceptional and completely drew the crowd in. This year marked the first time the Big Five countries as well as the host nation were able to perform their entries during the semi-final rounds, and thankfully, Italy proved why this was the right decision. The odds may not completely in their favor, but "La noia" will be keeping many competitors on their toes come final night!

4 Belgium

"Before the Party's Over" by Mustii; Eliminated

Image via EBU

Mustii was the first official act revealed for the 2024 contest and when his song "Before the Party's Over" was dropped, odds-makers had high hopes for its potential as a winner. While the odds dropped as each new entry was revealed, Belgium continued to hold steady. But something did not connect and Belgium's elimination is easily the most shocking cut in this year's contest. "Before the Party's Over" is an excellent song. There was a big vocal build naturally built into the track, but something about Mustii's vocal was not on par with what we're used to. It took a bit to get there, but once he was in the pocket, Mustii slaughtered. The Drag Race Belgiuqe judge looked like a gay rock star. Looking back at the overall presentation and what did not click with the voters at home, the production value was severely not up to snuff. Sadly, the art direction became its biggest detriment.

3 Austria

"We Will Rave" by Kaleen; Qualified

Image via EBU

WE WILL RAVE! Kaleen is the epitome of Europop music. "We Will Rave" has an excellent beat that gets everyone on their feet and dancing. Kaleen didn't give a vocally dominating performance, but the song itself is a rager. The overall production value could have utilized even more elements to help amplify it, but when the dance break dropped, it was extraordinary. This will be a song that will be played in the clubs around the world for years to come.

2 Netherlands

"Europapa" by Joost Klein; Qualified

Image via EBU

As Eurovision fans know, the running order is all randomly selected. And the Netherlands couldn't have had more perfect placement. "Europapa" is so brilliantly campy. The crowd was in it and the Netherlands was in it to win it. The visuals for the performance were brilliant. The dancing was silly. Everything about Joost Klein defines what Eurovision is all about. "Europapa" is one for the memory banks. Dare I say, it's a EuroBOPa!

1 Switzerland

"The Code" by Nemo; Qualified

Image via EBU

Throughout the Eurovision season, Switzerland's "The Code" has been a heavy front-runner to win it all. Heavily autobiographical in lyrics, Nemo is non-binary excellence. Vocally, Nemo provided a vocal reminiscent of Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie. One of the most dynamic scenic pieces in the entire contest, the spinning top was brilliant and Nemo's performance on it was flawless. Just the level of risk was out of this world. This is one of the strongest overall entries this year. Nemo proved they don't need any backup dancers, they can do it on their own. It's surely possible that a trip to Switzerland may be in Eurovision fans' future next year.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and Canada, the finale begins airing at 3 PM EDT. Voting is open for 24 hours before the final starts for viewers in the U.S. and other nonparticipating countries.

Watch on Peacock