With 37 entries all officially revealed, Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is going to be exciting! Held in Malmö, Sweden, this year's reality competition series is filled with thrilling acts that will be aspiring to gain 12 points from their competitors. Following Sweden's victory in last year's contest, the contest will be presented by Swedish television host Petra Mede and Swedish-American actress Malin Åkerman. As fate would have it, this marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA's victory for Sweden with their smash hit "Waterloo." Whether they make a surprise appearance or not, Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is bound to be epic!

Marking the 68th edition, Eurovision Song Contest is heading back to Sweden once again! After securing a victory in the last contest thanks to two-time Eurovision champion Loreen's track "Tattoo," Sweden will serve as the host nation as 37 nations will be trying their hand at music victory. Consisting of two semi-finals on May 7th and May 9th, the final, which will feature 26 songs including the Big Five and the host nation, the live shows will be held at the Malmö Arena. This will mark the seventh time Sweden will have hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.

Songs of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Eligibility to participate in Eurovision requires an active EBU membership that can transmit the contest. This year, only 37 nations will be partaking in the contest. After a 31-year absence, Luxembourg will be participating while Romania will not. This year's contest features two returning artists. Natalia Barbu represented the nation of Moldova in 2007. Hera Björk participated in 2010 for Iceland. Based on last year's results, being a returning performer boded well for the winner. Chosen from either their country's jury or through individual national competitions, this year's lot of artists offer a diverse and unique spread of talent. International music lovers will be familiar with the UK entry, Olly Alexander from Years & Years, while American Idol fans will recognize Georgia's entry from Nutsa Buzaladze. While oddsmakers are currently leaning toward a Croatia victory in this year's contest, anything is possible!

Here are the 37 acts for Eurovision Song Contest 2024:

Albania: "Titan" by Besa

"Titan" by Besa Armenia: "Jako" by Ladaniva

"Jako" by Ladaniva Australia: "One Milkali (One Blood)" by Electric Fields

"One Milkali (One Blood)" by Electric Fields Austria: "We Will Rave" by Kaleen

"We Will Rave" by Kaleen Azerbaijan: "Özünle Apar" by FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov

"Özünle Apar" by FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov Belgium: "Before the Party's Over" by Mustii

"Before the Party's Over" by Mustii Croatia: "Rim Tim Tagi Dim" by Baby Lasagna

"Rim Tim Tagi Dim" by Baby Lasagna Cyprus: "Liar" by Silia Kapsis

"Liar" by Silia Kapsis Czechia: "Pedestal" by Aiko

"Pedestal" by Aiko Denmark: "Sand" by Saba

"Sand" by Saba Estonia: "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" by 5MIINUST x Puuluup

"(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" by 5MIINUST x Puuluup Finland: "No Rules!" by Windows95man

"No Rules!" by Windows95man France: "Mon amour" by Slimane

"Mon amour" by Slimane Georgia: "Firefighter" by Nutsa Buzaladze

Germany: "Always on the Run" by ISAAK

Greece: "ZARI" by Marina Satti

"ZARI" by Marina Satti Iceland: "Scared of Heights" by Hera Björk

"Scared of Heights" by Hera Björk Ireland: "Doomsday Blue" by Bambie Thug

"Doomsday Blue" by Bambie Thug Israel: "Hurricane" by Eden Golan

"Hurricane" by Eden Golan Italy: "La noia" by Angelina Mango

"La noia" by Angelina Mango Latvia: "Hollow" by Dons

"Hollow" by Dons Lithuania: "Luktelk" by Silvester Belt

"Luktelk" by Silvester Belt Luxenbourg: "Fighter" by Tali

"Fighter" by Tali Malta: "Loop" by Sarah Bonnici

"Loop" by Sarah Bonnici Moldova: "In the Middle" by Natalia Barbu

"In the Middle" by Natalia Barbu Netherlands: "Europapa" by Joost Klein

"Europapa" by Joost Klein Norway: "Ulveham" by Gåte

"Ulveham" by Gåte Poland: "The Tower" by Luna

"The Tower" by Luna Portugal: "Grito" by iolanda

"Grito" by iolanda San Marino: "11:11" by MEGARA

"11:11" by MEGARA Serbia: "RAMONDA" by TEYA DORA

"RAMONDA" by TEYA DORA Slovania: "Veronika" by Raiven

"Veronika" by Raiven Spain: "ZORRA" by Nebulossa

"ZORRA" by Nebulossa Sweden: "Unforgettable" by Marcus & Martinus

"Unforgettable" by Marcus & Martinus Switzerland: "The Code" by Nemo

"The Code" by Nemo Ukraine: "Teresa & Maria" by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil

"Teresa & Maria" by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil United Kingdom: "Dizzy" by Olly Alexander

Music videos of all 37 entries are available on the Eurovision Song Contest Youtube channel.

Seven-Time Winners Sweden to Host 'Eurovision'

Eurovision is one of the biggest international televised events, but for those living in America, it may seem a bit foreign. Each country will compete in one of two semi-final rounds where ten nations will move forward to the live finals. A total of 26 entries will be a part of the live final. The Big 5, comprised of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom automatically have a bid into the finals, as does the host country of Sweden. Competing in Semi-final 1 will be Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland, Lithuania, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Australia, Azerbaijan, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Moldova, Portugal, and Slovenia, with Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom performing their acts that evening as well. Competing in Semi-final 2 will be Albania, Armenia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Greece, Malta, Switzerland, Belgium, Estonia, Georgia, Israel, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, and San Marino, with France, Italy, and Spain performing their acts that evening as well. So how do the acts get scored? Through a combination of each nation's jury and a televote. Each nation will award points to 10 fellow nations. Their top vote will receive 12 points, the second receiving 10 points, then the remaining 8 receiving 1–8 points. Eurovision viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite acts through the televote, where they are not allowed to cast a vote for their home nation. Through a combination of the jury and the televote, the nation with the most points will win, and thus host the contest the following year.

In the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, tied for the most winning nations are Ireland and Sweden, both earning seven victories. Three performers have won multiple times. Loreen and Rolf Løvland have won twice, while Johnny Logan has won three times. Part of the draw of Eurovision is the celebration of music through unique and exploratory methods of musical magic. For those familiar with the hit Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the contest is known for over-the-top theatrical performances through musical pageantry. Whether its blinding glitter costumes from Ukraine, dancing babushkas from Russia, or metal vikings from Finland, Eurovision is known for its camp. Eurovision has been a launching pad for acts that went on to be quite famous, most notably Celine Dion, winner for Switzerland in 1988, Conchita Wurst, winner for Austria in 2014, Netta, winner for Israel in 2018, and, of course, ABBA, winner for Sweden in 1974.

The Eurovision Song Contest has continued to grow and grow, year after year, garnering new fans from across the globe. What brings viewers together is a combination of national pride as well as a passion for the art of music. It's quite apropos that this year's contest is themed "United by Music." Nothing could be truer! No matter who is victorious, Eurovision this year will be another celebration of the world's greatest songs! Who will YOU give your 12 points to?

Eurovision Song Contest will be streamed live on Peacock with the Semi Finals on May 7th and May 9th and the finals on May 11th.

