The Big Picture Eva Green and a talented ensemble cast bring the iconic characters of The Three Musketeers to life in this ambitious and epic tale.

The film showcases the beauty of France, with breathtaking locations and a production team that spared no expense, employing thousands of extras and over 650 horses.

Part I of this two-part adaptation follows D'Artagnan as he joins forces with the legendary musketeers to protect the future of France in a thrilling and swashbuckling adventure.

It's time to buckle some swash with D'Artagnan and the boys in The Three Musketeers - Part I: D'Artagnan. Collider is delighted to partner with distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films to bring our readers an exclusive glimpse at the fantastic and ambitious first part of the legendary story from Alexandre Dumas.

The first in a two-part epic tale, Eva Green assumes the role of the cunning Milady DeWinter. She stars alongside François Civil, who plays D'Artagnan, Vincent Cassel as Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, and Pio Marmaï in the role of Porthos. Additionally, Louis Garrel takes on the character of King Louis XIII, with Vicky Krieps portraying Queen Anne of Austria in the film.

"The Three Musketeers" is widely recognized as Alexandre Dumas' quintessential masterpiece. This swashbuckling and heroic narrative chronicles the journey of a young man named D'Artagnan, who departs from his home to seek a place among the Musketeers of the Guard in Paris. Although his initial attempt at recruitment fails, fate leads him to cross paths with the remarkable trio of musketeers - Athos, Aramis, and Porthos. He quickly becomes entwined in their way of life, forging a friendship and brotherhood that will see the group face unspeakable challenges and multiple adversaries. As a result of the story's success, this timeless tale has been adapted for the screen and television on numerous occasions.

Showing Off the Beauty of France

The film carried with it a reported $70 million budget and underwent an extensive eight-month shooting schedule in France. The picturesque locations included iconic sites like the Louvre Palace, Hôtel des Invalides, the Castles of Fontainebleau and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Fort la Latte, Chantilly, the citadel of Saint-Malo, and the historic city center of Troyes. In crafting the movie, the production team brought in over 650 horses and employed over 9,000 extras. It will be followed by The Three Musketeers - Part II: Milady.

The brand new trailer for The Three Musketeers - Part I: D'Artagnan is down below. The movie hits theaters and VOD/Digital on Friday, December 8th.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below: