Eva Longoria is heading over to CNN to explore Mexico and its culture in an original series for the cable network. During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation, the outlet unveiled a first look at Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, a show originally planned for the now-defunct CNN+ that documents Longoria's trip South of the border to understand the widely varied and commonly misattributed Mexican cuisine. The six-part series premieres on the cable network in 2023.

Produced by Raw TV, the company behind Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Searching for Mexico sees the multitalented actress, director, and activist take in the best food Mexico has to offer the way it was originally intended. Mexican cuisine, while beloved the world over, has also been skewed and misunderstood over time. Longoria will explore how the food became so popular and how it has evolved, even enjoying some traditional food the way the Aztecs enjoyed it. She'll enjoy slow cooked mole sauce in Oaxaca and traditional tequila made from blue agave she harvested along her journey through the colorful regions of Mexico along with so much more wonderful cuisine from across the country.

Joining Longoria as executive producers are Raw’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Jess Orr, CNN Original Series producers Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler, Ben Spector, and the last journey's adventurer Stanley Tucci. CNN struck gold with Tucci's culinary crusade across Italy, which earned a Primetime Emmy for an Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and garnered a second season which is currently airing. The network is looking for lightning to strike twice by exploring another widely popular cuisine through the lens of another talented creative.

“We just wrapped production on Searching for Mexico and I can’t wait for everyone to join us on what was the adventure of a lifetime,” Longoria said, expressing her excitement for the journey. "CNN has always been a destination for exceptional programming and I’m so excited for everyone to join me in falling in love with the hidden gems we discovered in Mexico.”

Longoria rose to prominence early on through The Young and the Restless before truly becoming a star with ABC's hit drama Desperate Housewives as Gabrielle Solis. That role garnered her considerable awards buzz including a Golden Globe nomination and ultimately led to roles in films like 2005's Harsh Times. While still acting, she's made the jump to directing and producing more recently, taking the reins for a few episodes of Black-ish and currently preparing for her feature directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, the story of how a janitor at Frito-Lay may have accidentally created the highly-addictive Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico premieres on CNN in 2023.

