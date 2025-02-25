Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) is back on TV – but not in the way you expect. The TV star leads another iteration of the CNN travel and cuisine series in which a celebrity is taken to a country in order to reconnect with their ancestry and learn a lot about the local food. In Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, the actor, director and producer flies to Europe and explores the best of Spanish culture. CNN starts rolling out episodes on April 27. A trailer was also unveiled, and you can check it out in this article.

The trailer for Searching For Spain underscores that Longoria's charisma is fundamental to making the series more enjoyable. In the series, we will get to learn along with her several curiosities from the gastronomic world of Spain, and the experience will be relatable because Longoria isn't afraid to reveal onscreen that there are many things she doesn't know about cooking. On the more personal side of the series, Longoria will try to discover more about her own family's past – her ancestors left Spain eleven generations ago.

What Has Eva Longoria Been Up To?

This isn't the first time that Longoria and CNN have paired up for a travel series. In 2023, they did Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, a six-episode travel series in which the actor got to visit some landmark cities in the country, including Oaxaca, Yucatán and, of course, Guadalajara. Just like in Searching for Spain, she learned a lot about local culture and its inhabitants' relationship with food. CNN also did another iteration called Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which followed the same basic premise as the Conclave star.

We all know that Eva Longoria can take a joke, which is why she played an over-confident version of herself in Only Murders In The Building's Season 4. In the series, she's an actress playing a fictionalized version of Selena Gomez's character. It's hard to keep up, but it makes sense in the series. Last year, she also starred in the Apple TV+ comedy/drama Land of Women.

For the future, Longoria has a slate of exciting projects. She will be in the upcoming Disney movie Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, and will also be in the new action-comedy movie from Tim Story (Fantastic Four), called The Pickup. She joined the cast of Jamie Foxx's (Back in Action) feature film debut All-Star Weekend – which also features hevyweights Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Doomsday), Benicio Del Toro (The Phoenician Scheme) and Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves 2: Pantera). Longoria sits back on the director's chair for the comedy 24-7, which she will costar alongside Kerry Washington (Scandal). CNN debuts Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain on April 27. You can check out the trailer above. Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is currently available to watch on Hulu.