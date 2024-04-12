The Big Picture Kandi Buress and Marlo Hampton are exiting Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Porsha Williams might make a return amid divorce rumors.

Eva Marcille's return would bring a talented and dynamic presence to the show.

Amid the news of a cast shake-up, viewers know that the next season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta will look different. Original cast member and one of the longest-running housewives in the history of the franchise, Kandi Burruss, has decided to press pause after fourteen years on the reality series. Marlo Hampton, who was a "friend" of the series for many years before earning a peach in season fourteen, has also made the decision not to return. The media has been abuzz that Porsha Williams will be returning to the franchise, amid her divorce announcement to Simcol Petroleum Limited CEO Simon Guobadia. With the comings and goings of the cast, old and new, now seems like the perfect time to bring back one of the series' most fascinating talents: Eva Marcille.

Eva's resumé is distinct in its excellence. Her list of reality TV series appearances is extensive. She is, after all, the winner of cycle three of America's Next Top Model. She has walked runways, appeared on magazine covers, and done ad campaigns for renowned brands in the fashion and beauty industry. She has been on scripted television and even appeared in films, to add to her acting clout. She is currently promoting the third season of her series on BET+, All The Queen's Men. Eva's run on Real Housewives Of Atlanta opened a whole new world for the multi-hyphenate talent. As Eva told The Bravo Daily Dish in 2018: "Real Housewives is like no other beast." Eva was a "friend" in season ten, main cast in season eleven and twelve, and a guest in season thirteen. She also appeared on the "Ex-Wives Club" season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2022. With the announcement of her divorce from her husband Michael Sterling last year, Eva would certainly have a lot going on in her life to share with Bravo's viewers should she choose to return.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality television series focused on the personal and professional lives of several women residing in Atlanta, Georgia. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Eva Marcille Centered on Family and Shade on 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

Image via Peacock

As Eva told viewers in her first solo scene on Real Housewives Of Atlanta, during a photo shoot with her young family: "This 'smize' will never go to waste, honey. She will always be around. She stays booked." Her tagline for the season alludes to her run on America's Next Top Model, telling viewers: "I live a model life, now I'm ready to be a top wife." Atlanta was a juggernaut when it came to its cast during Eva's tenure on the show. The series included Kandi, Marlo, and Porsha, as well as Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore. Eva entered the group looking to get her body back to her model standards after recently having a baby boy. In her first season as a main cast, she shared her life as she raced through her wedding planning list. Her mother shading each and every wedding dress choice she models was an entertaining moment, and shows exactly where Eva got her sharp eye and wicked tongue. As Eva noted in her confessional: "The woman that I am is modeled after my mom."

Related Kandi Burruss Brought Legitimacy to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Kandi Burruss’ businesses and music career made her one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s only legitimate stars.

Eva always struck the perfect balance when casting light shade towards the other ladies. However poorly her teasing may have been received by her new friends. As co-star and fellow model, Cynthia observed: "Eva starts everything off with 'no shade,' which is pretty much... 'here comes the shade.'" Eva was always the queen of easy-going vibes. She jokes about how if she were in L.A., her cigar would have "something else" in it other than tobacco.

Eva is a world-traveled lady and understands the good vibes that come with high times. It is refreshing to see a professional woman and mother unafraid of sharing her marijuana use, as there is such a stigma surrounding it in certain areas of the country. Even though it seems to have a much more calming effect than the rosé other ladies prefer. However, Eva's run on Real Housewives Of Atlanta wasn't all good vibes.

At her first reunion, she even went toe-to-toe with the original housewives with ease. She challenged queen bee housewife, Nene, about creating dramatic scenes at both her bachelorette party and wedding, to make the moments about herself. Eva also went head-to-head with Kandi regarding her discussing Eva's shady comment about one of their friends on her YouTube channel, implying that she was being a colorist. Eva would have preferred Kandi speak to her personally about the misinterpretation, rather than blast her online. With her ability to stand up to any of the original wives, a return to the series would be a seamless transition.

Eva Remained True to Herself on 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip'

Close

Eva's calm demeanor served her well on her travels to the Berkshires. Visiting Dorinda Medley's estate in Massachusetts doesn't seem very relaxing, with all the chaos the other ladies brought to the table. Eva was often the voice of reason and a unifying force when the other women were at odds during their stay. She was open to participating in Dorinda's sound bath, while the other ladies mostly made fun of the process. When there was discord at the dinner table over Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville's antics, Eva said to the table: "We've got to provide grace for each other, because we are all very different people." However, at the same dinner, when Real Housewives Of Orange County cast member Vicki Gunvalson told Brandi to shut up, Eva shuts down the conversation being turned on her for defending Brandi: "I promise you, with all sincerity, I ain't the one." Viewers got to see a vulnerable side to Eva as well when she opened up to Taylor Armstrong from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills about her history with an abusive relationship.

Related The Real Housewives of Atlanta May Have Lost Its Black Girl Magic With cast shake-ups and fans in disconnect, RHOA may have left it too late to revive the infamous Atlanta zip code

Ultimate Girls Trip featured other facets of Eva's personality as well. Seeing her relax with Brandi after visiting the local dispensary was a bonding experience for the ladies. Marijuana use is legal in Massachusetts, and it was nice to see the ladies have a quiet moment during their visit to the dispensary. Eva and Brandi smoked right before Dorinda's field-day race that she had organized for the wives. This race brought out the competitive side of Ms. Top Model. In a confessional, Eva boasts: "I am a winner. I come from a long line of winners." Then she jokes about Tamra Judge from Real Housewives Of Orange County being stiff competition: "I mean, why are you so fit ma'am?" Despite her session with Brandy earlier, Eva wins the competition with ease. Whether the games are sweet or shady, Eva is equipped to play.

Eva's New Single Life Would Be Great On 'RHOA' Season 16

The last viewers saw, Eva was happily married. She and her husband filed for divorce last year, and the couple have kept a low profile since. But seeing a new side to Eva's life as a single woman would be very entertaining on reality TV. When discussing the decision to divorce, Eva told People: "This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes you in a direction you were not expecting." Eva is still booked and busy, however. She is currently promoting her third season of All The Queen's Men. But the Housewives franchise has proven in the past it can accommodate the hectic schedule of a working actress, with women like Kyle Richards and Eileen Davidson featuring their work on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. When asked about rejoining Real Housewives Of Atlanta in the past, Eva quipped "Never say never." Now seems the perfect time for a return to the franchise. If everything were to align, season sixteen of Real Housewives Of Atlanta would benefit from Eva reclaiming her peach.

Past seasons of Real Housewives Of Atlanta and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip are streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock