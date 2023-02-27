Evan Peters has had an impressive career. From his beginnings as a child actor to his current extended presence in the larger Ryan Murphy cinematic universe, Peters has shown remarkable range as a performer, delivering incredible performances and cementing his place as one of his generation's most talented actors.

Peters' recent awards haul for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story confirms the performer as a critical darling finally receiving mainstream recognition after a long career. His resumé is quite impressive, including movies and films that have received considerable acclaim and achieved high ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'I Am Woman' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

The 2019 biopic I Am Woman tells the story of singer Helen Reddy, chronicling her meteoric rise to stardom in the 1970s. Peters plays Reddy's husband and manager, Jeff Wald, with whom she shares a volatile relationship. Danielle Macdonald also stars as rock writer Lilian Roxon.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Tilda Cobham-Hervey's performance as Reddy received wide acclaim, with most reviewers considering the film's saving grace. However, they agreed that I Am Woman was too formulaic, taking an overly melodramatic approach to its real-life subject.

9 'The Pirates of Somalia' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Peters co-stars with Academy Award nominee Barkhad Abdi in the 2016 drama The Pirates of Somalia. The film follows journalist Jay Bahadur, who travels to the civil-war-torn country of Somalia to interview the pirates and uncover more about their background and intentions.

Although far from one of the best biopics of the 21st century, The Pirates of Somalia is a refreshing look into a long-maligned country. Critics had mostly positive comments about Peters' portrayal of Bahadur but considered Abdhi the film's true star.

8 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

The wacky and energetic action comedyKick-Ass stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski, a superhero-obsessed teenager who decides to take a superhero persona for himself. However, he soon gets more than he bargained for when going against a dangerous criminal with the unexpected help of two actual superheroes. Peters plays Todd, one of Dave's high school friends.

Kick-Ass received positive reviews from critics. Matthew Vaughn's direction and the cast's performances attracted high praise, particularly Chloë Grace Moretz's scene-stealing turn as Hit-Girl. However, the film's overly violent nature attracted a more polarizing response.

7 'Elvis & Nixon' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon stars as Elvis Presley in the 2016 historical film Elvis & Nixon. The plot centers on the December 21, 1970, meeting between the King and president Richard Nixon, where Elvis offers his services as an undercover secret agent. Peters plays Dwight Chapin, a senior aide for Nixon who helps organize the meeting.

Most critics agreed that Elvis & Nixon did nothing with its absurd premise; however, much praise went to Shannon's performance as Elvis. Most reviewers agreed that, what the film lacked in consistency and originality, it more than made up for in charisma and entertainment value, thanks to Shannon.

6 'American Horror Story' (2011 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Evan Peters has played numerous characters in American Horror Story. The actor has been a staple of the anthology series since the first season, skipping only the ninth and eleventh chapters. Among his most memorable characters are Tate in Murder House, Mr. March in Hotel, and Kai Anderson in Cult.

Peters is often considered one of the show's highlights, with his performances attracting highly positive reviews from critics and fans. However, he's infamously failed to receive any Emmy nominations for his work, including his highly-acclaimed turns in season two, Asylum, and season seven, Cult.

5 'American Animals' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Peters stars opposite Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan in the 2018 crime thriller American Animals. The story centers on four college friends who attempt to steal a series of valuable books from the university's library and sell them on the black market.

American Animals received positive reviews. Critics praised the cast, particularly Peter and Keoghan, who earned acclaim for their performances. The film's pacing and treatment of its real-life story also attracted positive reactions, with critics praising its ability to offer an insightful look into the men's actions without glorifying them.

4 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The 2014 crossover X-Men: Days of Future Past features Wolverine traveling to the past to prevent a dystopian future where mutant-kind has been driven to near-extinction by the powerful Sentinels. The film stars a massive cast of new and veteran X-Men actors, with Peters playing Peter Maximoff, AKA Quicksilver.

RELATED: The 'X-Men' Movies, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Days of Future Past received acclaim and is now widely considered among the, if not the best, of the X-Men movies. Critics commended the action, story, and large cast, with Hugh Jackman,Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender earning rave reviews. However, Peters' scene-stealing performance received the most praise, with critics calling his kitchen scene the film's highlight.

3 'WandaVision' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Peters reprised his role as Peter Maximoff in 2021's WandaVision. The story finds Wanda Maximoff and the somehow-resurrected Vision living a seemingly idyllic life in the small town of Westview. However, things aren't as they seem, and Peter's arrival hints at a darker truth.

Expectations were high concerning Peters' return and what it meant for the heroes and villains of the larger MCU. However, his role turned out to be a cop-out, and the twist received an overwhelmingly negative reception from fans and critics. Still, WandaVision remains the best of the MCU's Disney+ shows, with critics appreciating its originality, writing, production values, and the Emmy-nominated performances of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn.

2 'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Kate Winslet stars in Craig Zobel's crime drama Mare of Easttown. The limited series follows Mare Sheehan, a detective in the small town of Easttown, Pennsylvania, investigating the murder of a young girl and the disappearance of another. Peters plays detective Colin Zabel, who the county assigns to help Mare.

Mare of Easttown received universal acclaim from critics. Winslet's performance was highly praised, as was the supporting cast's work, including Peters. The show swept the 2021 Emmys, with Peters winning his first Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series category.

1 'Pose' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Peters starred in the first season of Ryan Murphy's drama series Pose. The show centers on the stories of several characters in New York City's ballroom culture throughout the late 80s and early 90s. Peters played Stan Bowes, a married yuppie who enters a relationship with a transgender woman named Angel.

Pose received universal acclaim from critics. However, Peters stayed on the show for only one season; once the plot shifted to focus on the LGBTQ+ characters, Stan's storyline was abandoned, and Peter exited the show. Pose went on to achieve greater acclaim in its subsequent two seasons, with critics considering it a modern classic.

