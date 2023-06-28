Evan Peters is stepping out of the darkness and into the grid as it’s been announced that the Mare of Easttown actor will join Oscar winner Jared Leto in Tron: Ares. The actor has long been attached to portraying darker characters in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, something that he’s been vocal about hoping to step away from, so we’re glad to see him make a crossover into an action-adventure flick. While it’s unclear as to who Peters will play, we doubt that there’s as sinister of a role in the Disney film as the ones he’s used to playing.

Peters will undoubtedly be a wonderful addition to the slowly-building cast as he previously received an Emmy Award for his work alongside Kate Winslet on HBO’s Mare of Easttown with his brutal and on-point depiction of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer recently nabbing him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. With the X-Men and WandaVision star signing on for the production, it’s clear that Disney is making moves to ensure a packed call sheet for their latest dip into the world of Tron.

Following a patch of rough waters, fans are eager to see what new and vibrantly colored story will be told in Tron: Ares. The second installment, Tron: Legacy, came out over a decade ago with plans for a third movie up in the air for years after. While no plot details have been released, we can expect another technological adventure into the grid with the possibility of Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund stepping in to reprise their roles from the 2010 Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) helmed feature. Although Jeff Bridges’s Kevin Flynn seemed to be lost to the digital world at the end of the follow-up film, there’s always a chance that he’ll be back in action in the third movie.

Image via Disney

Who’s Behind Tron: Ares?

It’s been a long road for the third Tron movie to see a day when cameras would begin rolling with a handful of directors, including Kosinski and Lion helmer Garth Davis both previously attached to the project. Finally, filming is expected to begin in August with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning taking over the reins with Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family) serving as the film’s writer.

As of right now, no release window for Tron: Ares has been revealed