Evan Peters is set to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, TVLine has confirmed. The limited series is being produced by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind such successful shows as American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

Monster was announced last year, when only actor Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, The Shape of the Water) was attached to the project to play Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Now, Peters will also join Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist) as Dahmer’s mother, Joyce. Peters is likely most well-known as Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise and for his work on Murphy's American Horror Story.

Known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, Jeffrey Dahmer is one of the most famous serial killers in history, with 17 known victims. Dahmer remained active between 1978 and 1991, until he was finally caught and convicted for his crimes. Many of Dahmer’s murders involved necrophilia and cannibalism, and the killer is known for keeping the bones of his victims as trophies. Dahmer was killed in 1994, when he was beaten to death with a metal bar by his cellmates.

Dahmer became a real-life horror story that would inspire dozens of books, movies and documentaries. The latest documentary about the killer, entitled Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster, was released in 2020. Recently, Ross Lynch played Dahmer in the 2017 film, My Friend Dahmer.

Even if the life and death of Dahmer have already explored in detail by several different iterations, Murphy’s take should bring a new perspective on the killer’s history. Murphy has a long history with both horror and crime productions, and since Dahmer’s life unites both things, this is an exciting project to follow. The addition of Peters as the lead also implies good things are bound to come from this production.

There’s no release date for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but Murphy's latest limited series will be coming to Netflix in the near future.

