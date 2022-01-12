While we won't all be getting together in Park City this year, with Sundance preferring to take the safer route of a digital-only programme amid the Omicron surge, America's premiere film festival will still mark the first flag pole for this year's circuit. While 2022's lineup was broadly announced back in December, there have been a smattering of additions since, including the likes of Final Cut, the remake of One Cut of the Dead — which has ironically since been cut, also owing to The Rona. And now organisers have announced the further additions of two hot, zeitgeist-y documentaries to the special screenings roster.

The newly added titles are The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, a self-explanatory examination of the American Dream in the contemporary nation, directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes; and Phoenix Rising, the first of a two-part documentary intimately charting the journey of a domestic violence victim, directed by Amy Berg.

"We’re so pleased to welcome these two dynamic films into our program,” said Kim Yutani, the Festival’s Director of Programming. “These bold, compelling, provocative documentaries tell indelible stories each from a searing first person perspective that we know will spark critical dialogue.”

Seventy-eight of the films on Sundance's feature slate this year will be world premieres, making up ninety-one percent of the titles in the lineup. Thirty-nine feature film directors, two-fifths, are first-timers.

The ten-day festival, taking place from January 20, will also begin sale of individual tickets from January 13 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Tthat's noon ET; membership pre-sale begins exactly a day earlier, at 10 a.m. MT on the 12th). Ticket packages are currently on sale, with the festival taking place exclusively online. Check out the synopses for both world-premiere films below:

The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales:

Abigail Disney looks at America's dysfunctional and unequal economy and asks why the American Dream has worked for the wealthy, yet is a nightmare for people born with less. As a way to imagine a more equitable future, Disney uses her family's story to explore how this systemic injustice took hold. World Premiere.

Phoenix Rising:

Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational trauma, and reclaim her story in a culture that instinctively blames women. The film intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time. World Premiere. Phoenix Rising is a two part documentary, part one will be premiering.

