Making it big on the small screen with 'Lost', Evangeline Lilly is also known for her movie roles.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will see Ant-Man, The Wasp, and family venture to the Quantum Realm — a realm where they rescued the original Wasp from in The Ant and The Wasp. Evangeline Lilly stars alongside Paul Rudd as Hope Van Dyne, a scientist and superhero.

Evangeline Lilly has been active as an actor since 2002, with her first appearance in TV commercials; however, she rose to fame in the long-running TV seriesLostwhich ran from 2004 to 2010. Since then, Evangeline has found roles in multiple films, including the Hobbit trilogy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10 'Afterwards' (2008)

IMDb score: 5.8/10

Released in 2008, Afterwards explores what happens when a lawyer, played by Romain Duris, meets a doctor, played by John Malkovich, who can sense when people are going to die and acts as an angel, helping them get their affairs in order before the end.

An emotional film that heavily emphasizes death, Evangeline Lilly plays Claire, the lawyer's true love and ex-wife, as well as a mother to his daughter and recently deceased son.

9 South of Heaven (2021)

IMDb score: 5.8/10

The dark drama, South of Heaven, stars Jason Sudeikis as Jimmy, a convict released on early parole to care for his dying girlfriend, but is put in a difficult position after being offered a "side job" from his parole officer.

Evangeline Lilly plays Annie, Jimmy's childhood love, who has terminal cancer and is put in danger by his new criminal actions. According to the director Evangeline Lilly gave him great tips on the script.

8 'Crisis' (2021)

IMDb score: 6.2/10

Released in 2021, the thriller Crisis explores the opioid epidemic in America. Three stories interconnect in this film with an ensemble cast to show all the different aspects involved in tackling the crisis. Evangeline Lilly plays Claire Reinmann, an architect, a recovering addict, and the mother of a murdered child determined to find justice.

7 'Real Steel' (2011)

Image via Disney

IMDb score: 7.0/10

Released in 2011, Real Steel stars Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton, an ex-boxer in a world where humans no longer box but robots do. Real Steel explores Charlie's ability to build and train robots for boxing and be a parent to his estranged son. This film has proved popular with audiences over time and is slated to receive a Disney Plus series at some point in the future.

Evangeline Lilly stars as Bailey Tallet, the daughter of Charlie's former coach, the gym's owner, and Charlie's potential romantic interest. Evangeline Lilly claims this is one of her favorite films she's ever starred in and one of her more popular movies with audiences.

6 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

IMDb score: 7.0/10

Ant-Man and the Waspis Ant-Man's second standalone film, released in 2018. Audiences find Ant-Man under house arrest due to the events of Captain America: Civil War. But Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is determined to send him to the Quantum Realm as he believes his wife is trapped there.

Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope Van Dyne and becomes The Wasp for the first time, taking on her mother's mantle. Unfortunately, at the end of the film, she suffers the effects of Thanos and, along with her family, is "blipped" away, causing Ant-Man to be stranded in the Quantum Realm and leading to the events of Avengers: End Game.

5 'Ant-Man' (2015)

IMDb score: 7.3/10

Hope Van Dyne and Ant-Man first appeared inAnt-Man back in 2015. Hank Pym is an ex-Shield scientist who developed shrinking technology. Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, is an ex-con who steals the original Ant-Man outfit from Pym's home safe, but Pym sees this as an opportunity to steal some important information back from Hydra.

Evangeline Lilly originates her role in the Marvel Universe as scientist Hope Van Dyne, the estranged daughter of Pym and the missing Janet Van Dyne. She is shown the new Wasp outfit in a mid-credit scene.

4 'The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies' (2014)

IMDb score: 7.4/10

Released in 2014, The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies follows Thorin and Company after the death of the dragon Smaug, but the battle for The Lonely Mountain has only just begun. Elves, Dwarves, and Men must unite against their differences to defeat darker foes.

Evangeline Lilly reprises her role in the trilogy as the chief guard of Mirkwood elves, Tauriel. The final battle sees an emotional Tauriel injured and lose the love of her life, the half-Dwarf, Kili.

3 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

IMDb score 7.5/10:

Released in 2008, The Hurt Lockerfocuses on a maverick US bomb disposal soldier in the Iraq War. The tactics of Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner) may be a deadly shock for his team.

Evangeline Lilly plays the ex-wife of James, back in America, whom he returns to at the end of the film. Unlike other movies set in the Iraq War, this film is well-received by audiences and critics.

2 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

IMDb score: 7.8/10

The second installment of The Hobbit trilogy released in 2013, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, sees Bilbo Baggins and the company of Dwarves adventure to The Lonely Mountain. Here they find the terrible dragon Smaug who has brought devastation to the Dwarven kingdom and surrounding towns of Men.

Evangeline Lilly joins the company as Tauriel, a chief guard of Mirkwood. This role was created for the film to add more female diversity to the characters included in the books. Evangeline Lilly also received several nominations for her role in this film.

1 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

IMDb score: 8.4/10

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgamedeals with the after-effects of Thanos' actions inAvengers: Infinity War. Although not present for most of the film, the scientific research of Pym and the Van Dynes allows the Avengers to travel through time to undo the blip. This film sees the return of the blipped characters ready to participate in the climactic showdown between Thanos and his army. Evangeline Lilly returns to fight and teams up with her female MCU compatriots in the final battle as The Wasp.

