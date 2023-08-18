The Big Picture Netflix is releasing a live-action adaptation of the popular anime One Piece, signaling their continued investment in live-action anime adaptations despite past failures.

Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the most influential anime of the 1990s, has yet to receive its own live-action adaptation, despite its popularity and potential for visual translation.

The failed live-action adaptation of Evangelion in the early 2000s, led by Weta Workshop, was hindered by development problems, the departure of Hideaki Anno from Gainax, and legal battles that have left the rights in limbo.

There's potential goodness ahead for anime fans, with the live-action of One Piece hitting Netflix later this month. It's been a while since the streamer has attempted to find its next big IP, and it's betting heavily on live-action anime adaptations — only, so far, the genre has proved to be rather difficult at being translated into a new medium. Dragon Ball, Death Note, Ghost in the Shell, and Cowboy Bebop are all staples of anime that failed when it came to getting the live-action treatment, but what is perhaps the most influential anime of the 1990s doesn't have its own live-action adaptation: Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Eva became an instant hit when Netflix incorporated it into its catalog, and in 2021 Prime Video released the conclusion to creator Hideaki Anno's vision with the movie Evangelion 3.0+1.0 - Thrice Upon a Time. Every once in a while, talk of a live-action adaptation is reignited by fans or even an unpretentious attempt at it, like the Oppo Ace2 commercial in 2020. The visuals can surely be translated, and a competent team could adapt the story, so what's stopping Shinji from getting into the robot this time?

Weta Attempted to Adapt 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' in the Early 2000s

In the late 1990s, ADV Films brought Neon Genesis Evangelion to the USA audience, the first step into making it a global hit and helping to consolidate anime culture in the country. By the early 2000s, the genre was already internationally popular, and Gainax, the original production company for Evangelion, approached ADV Films with an idea to make a live-action movie adaptation and, at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival, they announced its development along with Weta Workshop. The VFX company had just finished work on his Lord of the Rings trilogy, so the timing couldn't have been more perfect.

Weta did start pre-production on Evangelion and they were quite excited to be working on it, having fans of the original anime among its own ranks. Some of the key concept arts for the movie have even made it online — showing that, at least visually, they were on to something, their interpretation of the Evas themselves being akin to that of Anno as living creatures contained within an armor set and the world post-Second Impact building from the ruins of what it was before. They also started working on character designs, with some rather funny adaptations, like Rei Ayanami becoming "Ray" (still a girl, just a man's name), Asuka Langley Sohryu becoming "Kate Rose," and a character called Susan Whitnell, who seems like a take on Misato Katsuragi.

According to Tiffany Grant, however, the original English voice actor for Asuka who was involved in the project at the time, it quickly got stuck in "development hell", and never moved past the concept art stage. There were rumors about actors who Anno would've liked to see playing the characters, like Daniel Radcliffe for Shinji Ikari and Emma Watson for Asuka, but, at that time, the two were attached to the Harry Potter movies and would've grown up quickly, and it was important for the production team that the character be 14-year-olds, as they are in the anime. Eventually, said development hell dragged on for so long that Weta gradually started working on other projects, until Evangelion was left behind altogether. At that time, they were still attached to Peter Jackson, who had found his next project in his adaptation of King Kong, so a lot of the efforts probably had to be moved. In 2006, Hideaki Anno also left Gainax, the production company that produced Evangelion originally, which proved to be another obstacle.

When Hideaki Anno Left Gainax, He Took ‘Evangelion’ With Him

The story of how Neon Genesis Evangelion got made is almost worth a movie itself. The financial situation at Gainax was extremely dire, and the final arc of the anime had to be finished using mostly concept art, and Hideaki Anno adapted the whole thing as if it were happening inside the main character Shinji's mind during the Human Instrumentality Project, a main plot point of the finale. Only a few years later, Anno managed to depict the proper end of Evangelion in an animated movie appropriately called — you guessed it — The End of Evangelion.

So producing Eva has never been an easy thing, and it was no different with the failed live-action project. It's not known exactly how much involvement on Anno's part it would've had, but it would be enough for him to have his say on who should play the children, which is definitely one of the most important decisions on this project. He's always had a deep personal attachment to his projects, Eva especially, so it's reasonable that nothing would happen without him onboard.

Ultimately, it didn't. In 2007, Anno left Gainax to open his own production company, Studio Khara, and took Evangelion with him. This was the final nail in the coffin of the live-action adaptation, as it was being produced by Gainax with ADV Films and Weta. As if it weren't enough, Gainax was facing a lot of trouble with its leadership as president Tomohiro Maki was arrested on charges of sexual assault, which made Anno even more protective of the Evangelion brand and its relationship with Gainax.

The future of Evangelion, at least in Anno's mind, seemed to lie with The Rebuild of Evangelion, a series of four animated movies that aimed to retell the whole story, now with proper funding, effects, and time. In 2007, Evangelion 1.11 - You Are (Not) Alone, the first one, came out, but the series would only come to a close in 2021, with Thrice Upon a Time released in Japan and, later, worldwide by Prime Video. That was the proper end of Evangelion for Anno as a storyteller, but he recognizes there's still potential for it.

Could We Get a Live-Action ‘Evangelion’ Any Time Soon?

The failed live-action Evangelion movie is a typical cautionary tale of going into business without a plan. As Tiffany Grant points out, there was never a script idea or creative team attached, only design, and that's crucial for the development of any project that aims to be shown on screens. Also, the legal issue is still murky, as ADV Films and Gainax engaged in a lawsuit battle because of the failed project. In 2011, ADV sued Gainax, stating that it had lost the opportunity to develop the Evangelion movie. Since then, the rights for a live-action adaptation have also been stuck in legal hell, as the lawsuit is still unresolved.

Still, any live-action project based on Evangelion would generate an immense amount of hype and expectations. In 2013, Guillermo del Toro released Pacific Rim, which explored similar ideas to those of Evangelion and made fans even more eager to see Evas and Angels fighting in live-action. In 2015, Studio Khara and media company Dwango produced a short film called Another Impact for a Japanese animators convention, and, in 2020, the Oppo Ace2 commercial also showed that there is still demand for Eva in live-action. It just needs to get made.