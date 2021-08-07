Japan's Amazon Prime Video (via Anime News Network) has just released the new English dub cast for the Rebuild of Evangelion films, which include: Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo, and it looks very different from the recent Netflix cast, and even the Funimation dub of the movies.

After Netflix remade the English dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion from scratch when it acquired the show back in 2019, fans were not happy to see changes being made to both the sound of their favorite characters, but also changes to iconic phrases. It seems that the Prime Video dub of the Rebuild movies will fix some of that by bringing many of the original actors back, like Spike Spencer as Shinji.

Rebuild of Evangelion is a retelling of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series, and is produced by Studio Khara. Hideaki Anno served as the writer and general manager of the project, with Kazuya Tsurumaki and Masayuki co-directing the films with Anno. Prime is streaming updated versions of the Rebuild movies with updated animation.

In addition to Spencer, the English dub cast includes Amanda Winn Lee as Rei Ayanami, Allison Keith-Shipp as Misato Katsuragi, John Swasey as Gendoh Ikari, Mary Faber as Ritsuko Akagi, Tiffany Grant as Asuka Langley-Shikinami, Deneen Melody as Mari Illustrious-Makinami, Sean Burgos as Ryoji Kaji, Daman Mills as Kaworu Nagisa. Additional cast members include Tom Booker, Brittany Cox, Joe Fria, Todd Haberkorn, Kyle Hebert, Jason C. Lee, Daman Mills, Aviva W. Pressman, Marz Richards, Michael Ross, Alejandro Saab, Amy Seeley, Brett Weaver, Kimberly Yates, Felecia Angelle, Jake Eberle, Scott Golden, Merritt Hicks, Brick Prigge, Rebeka Thomas, and Bijou Vann.

All three movies, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo are currently available on Amazon Prime. The final chapter in the story, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time will stream worldwide on August 13th. ​​​​​​

