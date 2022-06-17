GKIDS Animation Company has just announced they've acquired the rights to Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time. The highly-anticipated finale to the historic mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion is set to have a theatrical release in North America sometime later this year.

The long-awaited fourth and final installment for the theatrical Rebuild editions of the Evangelion franchise is finally going to be released in theaters in North America. Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time saw massive success at the Japanese box office last year, becoming the highest-grossing feature film of the year at the equivalent of $85 million. With such an astounding response, GKIDS has snagged the North American theatrical, home video and EST rights for the film, marking the first time the finale will be available in the US since its domestic release.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, created by Hideaki Anno, is considered to be one of the most significant anime sagas in history since the original television series premiere in 1995. On the heels of the beloved TV show's conclusion, the pop culture icon was given new life with the Evangelion film series, released theatrically. The movies began with Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone in 2007, followed by Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance in 2009 and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo in 2012 before culminating in the staggeringly successful finale Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time. Just last year GKIDS made the original television series, Neon Genesis, as well as the films Evangelion: Death (True) 2 and The End of Evangelion, available in Blu-ray and digital download for the very first time in the US.

RELATED: 10 Best Anime Finales

David Jesteadt, the GKIDS President, said:

“GKIDS is honored to represent the epic conclusion of a story over 25 years in the making. Like with so many others, EVANGELION was critical in expanding my idea of what animation could be, and I look forward to joining other fans in theaters to celebrate the end of the saga with EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME.”

Neon Genesis Evangelion, the original series, takes place in a world overrun with monstrous beings they call Angels. The story follows young pilots, tasked with defending their world, in Evangelion bio-machines that sync to their nervous systems, making them the only ones capable of preventing the world's complete annihilation. Because Anno's depression was a big factor as far as inspiration for the series, Neon Genesis explores the dark themes and the depths of human emotion and trauma.

The final installment, Thrice Upon A Time, is chiefly directed by writer and creator Anno. Other directors for the animated film include Kazuya Tsurumaki (Kill la Kill), Katsuichi Nakayama (Perfect Blue) and Mahiro Maeda (Genius Party).

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time will hit theaters later this year. An official theatrical release date for the US has yet to be announced, but you can read the official synopsis of the film below: