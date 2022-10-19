GKIDS Animation Company has revealed Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time is coming to IMAX in the U.S. for one day only. The movie is the final chapter of the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, which serves as a retelling of the beloved Neon Genesis Evangelion anime.

First released in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion quickly became one of the most influential animes of all time by reinventing the mecha genre to discuss the human psyche. The series follows Shinji Ikari, a young boy recruited to drive an Eva — a biological mecha that’s Earth's last line of defense against interdimensional creatures threatening to destroy the planet. Since Evas are directly connected to their pilot’s mind, repressed traumas and subconscious thoughts frequently emerge during the mecha combats. This premise pushes the series to explore the human mind like little anime ever did, which explains why Neon Genesis Evangelion became so influential.

The original Neon Genesis Evangelion series ran for 26 episodes and was directed by Hideaki Anno. However, since the series finale was deemed too abstract by critics and fans alike, in 1997, Anno decided to release The End of Evangelion, a film that serves as an alternative ending for the show, replacing the series’ last two episodes. A decade later, in 2007, Anno released Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, the first chapter of a series of films set to reimagine the original series through four theatrical releases. Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time was released in 2021 in Japan, snatching the equivalent of $85 million and becoming the highest-grossing feature film of the year. Now, we’ll finally be able to watch Anno’s acclaimed conclusion to the franchise in the United States in theaters, as the movie was only available on Prime Video before.

As GKIDS reveals, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time will be available in IMAX for one day, on November 30. After that, regular screenings of the movie will happen on December 6, 8, and 11. With such a short window to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time in theaters, tickets will be rare. So fans should grab their tickets as soon as they become available on November 2, on GKIDS' official website and participating theaters.

