After several years of complicated productions and multiple delays, Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time was finally released in Japan on March 8. As for the US, the film will be released on Amazon Prime on August 13. Thanks to this year's Amazon Studios' panel at Comic-Con@Home, new footage has been unveiled. The fourth and final installment in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, which is part of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, has gotten positive reception from critics and has since become the highest-grossing film of the whole franchise.

Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time follows Shinji Ikari (Megumi Ogata) once again. He's set adrift after losing his will to live, but the place he arrives at teaches him what it means to hope. Finally, the Instrumentality Project is set in motion and he will make one last grueling stand to prevent the Final Impact.

The following clip shows a distraught Shingi following Asuka (Yūko Miyamura) and Rei (Megumi Hayashibara) as they wander across a deserted, red-covered city. Instrumental music plays in the background, setting a somber tone to the situation that the trio is stuck in. The clip also shows a quick glimpse of Mari (Maaya Sakamoto) talking about the EVAs, and how can be rebuilt.

Here's the official synopsis for Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time:

Here's the official synopsis for Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time:

Mari, Ritsuko and Maya search for some defense technology in the city’s ruins, only to be attacked by a group of never-before-seen, four-footed Evas. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei despondently wander the outskirts of Tokyo-3 after the events of the last film. The former two begin to grow closer together and realize their feelings. But they have to turn their focus to the matter at hand: Unit-13 has been restarted, leading to one final showdown between Shinji and Gendo.

