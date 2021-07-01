Amazon Prime has announced a streaming deal with Studio Khara to bring their movie franchise, Rebuild of Evangelion, outside of Japan. The deal will include the most recent and last entry in the reboot’s continuity, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, which is currently the highest-grossing 2021 release in the country.

As one might expect from its title, Rebuild of Evangelion is a rebooted version of the widely popular 1995 anime. Series creator Hideaki Anno served as co-director and screenwriter throughout all four installments. The first film, a recounting of the first six episodes of the series titled Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, was released in 2007. Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance was subsequently released in 2009, with Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo hitting Japanese theaters in 2012. Although Netflix acquired exclusive distribution rights to the original anime and its films (Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and The End of Evangelion) in 2019, this deal did not apply to the Rebuild series due to both series having different owners.

“The Evangelion films have been thrilling fans for years and we know that there is a huge appetite around the world for the finale,” said Brad Beale in a statement. Beale serves as the Vice President of worldwide content licensing at the streaming service.

“We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theaters during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally,” said Anno in response to the deal. "We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience."

All four films in the Rebuild of Evangelion series will be released on August 13 exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you want to finally delve into this franchise, check out Dave Trumbore’s guide to the original series from 2019.

